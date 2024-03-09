Rico Verhoeven hopes to be the strongest tonight in an eight-man tournament of Glory, which naturally makes people wander to the legendary K-1 tournaments in Japan. 'Mister K-1' was Peter Aerts (53), who fancied himself a movie star there and decided to move there many years later. “There used to be traffic jams because people would get out of their cars and come after you.”

