The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority issued an administrative closure decision against the “Gram Bungla Foodstuff Trading – One Person Company LLC” facility in Abu Dhabi, which holds commercial license No. CN-4527013This is due to its violation of Law No. (2) of 2008 regarding food in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and the legislation issued pursuant thereto, as well as its danger to public health..

The authority explained that the food control report regarding the administrative closure decision came as a result of repeated violations related to food safety requirements and that the establishment received two violations and a warning of closure due to the repetition of high-risk violations such as trading expired food items, defrosting frozen foodstuffs in an incorrect manner, in addition to the facility selling frozen chicken over the counter. It is fresh, and the presence of foodstuffs from unknown sources was detected, in addition to the lack of nutritional labels for some foodstuffs.

The Authority confirmed that the administrative closure decision against this facility will continue as long as the reasons for it exist, as the activity can be allowed to practice again after correcting the violations, fulfilling all the requirements necessary to practice the activity, and removing the reasons for the closure..

The Authority indicated that the closure and detection of the observed violations comes within the framework of inspection efforts aimed at strengthening the food safety system in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and confirming the supervisory role to ensure that all establishments adhere to food safety requirements, explaining that all establishments, regardless of their nature and food products, are subject to periodic inspection by the Authority’s inspectors to ensure Adhere to food safety requirements.

The Authority appealed to the public to contact it and report any violations observed in any food establishment or when there is any doubt about the contents of a food item by calling the Abu Dhabi Government toll-free number 800555 so that the Authority’s inspectors take the necessary action to achieve safe and sound food for all members of society in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi..