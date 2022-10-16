For 14 years the Bilbao International Invisible Film Festival Film Sozioalak Its objective is to bring the Basque population closer to some of the most unknown realities that hardly have a place in the media or in commercial cinema. On October 13, a new face-to-face edition started with this spirit.

The contest’s commitment to equality leads it to privilege works and themes in which women are the protagonists. However, in this year’s selection it is striking that of the 10 films chosen for the intercultural award, three of them focus on the problems of migrant women in the Andalusian countryside. Why?

According to the director of the festival, Juan Carlos Vázquez, what is interesting is to show the complexity of this situation from three different angles: In one of the films, it is about temporary workers who negotiate the contract at a distance and who are then sent back to their country of origin. source; another deals with the regularization of their situation and the double edge with which the administrations play, and another shows the brotherhood that is forged in such a hostile world and how necessary it is for survival.

Collage of the short-documentary ‘Neighbours, wherever you live’, directed by Lucía Muñoz Lucena. Provided by Alliance for Solidarity

Created in different settings and with different objectives, the three works dialogue and complement each other, making visible the conflicts that African women workers go through in the Spanish fields. The themes border the relationship of gender, race and social class.

The padrón, the most essential of rights

The documentary Neighbors Live Where You Live is produced by the ONGD Alliance for Solidarity-ActionAid in Andalusia within the framework of a development cooperation project. Funded by the Junta de Andalucía and directed by Lucía Muñoz Lucena, in 18 minutes the short takes the results of a study in which the violation of the right to registration suffered by migrant women who live in the shanty towns of Huelva and Almería is disclosed.

Women are more vulnerable to administrative regularization, have more problems accessing employment, are more exposed to harassment Ana Gómez Haro, Coordinator of the Alliance for Solidarity in Andalusia

Ana Gómez Haro, coordinator of Alianza por la Solidaridad en Andalucía and supervisor of the study, explains that the choice of this theme responds to the importance of the census as a guarantee of rights. “Without this document you cannot access community social services. This is one of the requirements to apply for residency by rooting, ”she maintains. For her, the documentary seeks to make visible the slums in Andalusia, of which she considers that there is “denial”. This production reflects the “institutional violence” that migrants suffer when they go to a City Hall to access their rights: “They are treated badly, they are denied translation, they are not allowed to take the papers to the shack to fill them out with someone who knows better Castilian… There are councils that even refuse to collect the papers”, he assures.

The short film intersperses testimonies from experts such as the activist lawyer Pastora Filigrana and the general director of Migration Policies of the Junta de Andalucía, María del Mar Ahumada Sánchez, with the personal story of the Moroccan leader Nora El Hadramy. “The settlements of Atochares and Palos de la Frontera, in Huelva and Almería, were chosen because in both we had direct contacts to support translation, since women communicate, above all, in Arabic,” explains Gómez Haro.

There is no housing alternative. A systematic violation of the human rights of the people who are working in our fields is being carried out Ana Gómez Haro, Coordinator of the Alliance for Solidarity in Andalusia

Although men have the same problems accessing the census in substandard housing, the documentary focuses on the situation of women because they are more vulnerable to administrative regularization, have more problems accessing employment, are more exposed to harassment, as described by the NGO technician. “In addition, if they are not registered, they do not have the right to childcare services, which directly impacts their lives since they cannot dedicate themselves to family and work, or do not have access to full health coverage.” As seen in the documentary, some of the migrants access the register by buying it. “In these cases, women also tend to take longer to save money because the burden of supporting their family falls on them,” points out Gómez Haro.

Despite the seriousness of the situation exposed, the NGOs are optimistic, recalling that pressure from organizations sometimes achieves successful results, such as the ASNUCI entity case, which obtained registration for the inhabitants of the settlements in Lepe, after having denied that right to numerous applicants. “This issue has been put back on the agenda. Currently there is an active group of organizations that accompany those affected to submit applications, we convene the media to give visibility and we monitor the files. The objective is to make visible that there is no housing alternative and that a systematic violation of the human rights of the people who are working in our fields is being carried out, ”says the coordinator.

Within the framework of the Bilbao Festival, the protagonist, Nora El Hadramy, and the human rights activists Nadia Azougagh, both linked to the association The resistancein Almería, will participate in two forums at the Universities of the Basque Country and Deusto in Bilbao on October 18 and 19 to exchange their experiences with students and teachers from both institutions.

resistance in everyday life

Nora and Margarita live in the slum settlement of Atochares (Almería). Around 500 people in an irregular situation from different African countries live there, without running water, with punctured electricity and sharing wooden and plastic houses, despite the fact that the pandemic is still active, at the end of 2020. Close to a tenth Some of them are women who, to all of the above, must add the insecurity and fear they suffer after several attacks on some of their neighbors.

African women are made invisible or summarily judged as courageous mothers or negligent mothers if they come pregnant or with a baby Lucia Asué Mbomio, director of the documentary Nora and Margarita

The journalist and anti-racist activist Lucia Asué Mbomio signs this short documentary, named after its protagonists: Nora and Margaret. The production is also presented this week in Bilbao. “In the exercise of my work I have been realizing that there are many stories that are left untold in the media due to lack of time or interest. So in my free time I dedicate myself to collecting them to share them on my social networks, on the web or on my YouTube channel. No one has given us a candle at this funeralhe explains from the United States, where he is presenting his book Daughter of the Way.

“The narrative of settlements and migration in general is very masculinized. African women are made invisible or summarily judged as courageous mothers or negligent mothers if they come pregnant or with a baby. I found it interesting to show them from another point of view, not only from the complaint, but also from their strengths: how they come together to go to the doctor, to take care of themselves… It seemed fundamental to me”, says Mbomio.

Photograph of a scene from the short-documentary ‘Nora y Margarita’, directed by the journalist and activist Lucia Asué Mbomio. Provided by Alliance for Solidarity

The protagonists of his short –Nora El Haimer, 25 years old, from Morocco, and Margarita, 24 years old, arrived from Guinea–, are surprised by the living conditions in which they find themselves involved. “I had never thought that there were people who could live like this,” says one of them in the documentary. “Paying so little is physical abuse,” she says, referring to the salary of between 29 and 32 euros a day for a day of more than eight hours.

Mbomio, who carried out this work in collaboration with the movement Let’s raise our voices, Africans affirms that it prioritizes issues based on the agendas of the entities that work in the field, since they are the ones that know the problems. “I try not to barge into places and ask left and right, but start from people who trust them, go with time to share before I start recording, put these people in the center. I also record with my cell phone, because I think it’s less overwhelming, and I always avoid influencing poverty porn: I don’t want to see what your house is like, but for you to tell me what you feel and what’s happening to you. I want them to use me to amplify their message and not the other way around”, he argues.

The system in its pure state

Red Gold is a hybrid piece between documentary and animation that tells, from a feminist and critical perspective, the situation of Moroccan seasonal workers in the strawberry fields of Huelva. Its director is Carme Gomila, who, through the drawings of Alba Feito, builds a polyphonic story to explain the causes of the exploitation of women from the South in our lands.

Laura Guiteras, a young filmmaker who films the women who work in the Red Gold, name with which they call the strawberry. He explains how the “men in suits” turn these fruits into gold, requiring many hands, which he describes as “careful, delicate, that charge little and do not stay”. The alleged profile of Moroccan women workers. With short and sharp sentences, he relates the complicity of these businessmen with the governments of the North, and theirs with the governments of the South. Guiteras recalls that when you eat a strawberry –of which he affirms some 300,000 tons reach our supermarkets– “you are eating the system in its purest form”.

Gomila’s short film makes us reflect on the complexity of the strawberry conflict, but also on its representation

The story is interrupted when trying to narrate the struggles of the seasonal workers after the sexual abuses that were committed in the fields in 2018. Mariam Boussettaoui, 33, a Moroccan sociologist and anti-racist activist, who has lived in Barcelona since she was three years old, cuts it off. “We are not going to emphasize sexual abuse, but rather the complicity of white women with the system,” she warns.

Who counts? Where is the focus? Who is he talking about? Gomila’s short film makes us reflect on the complexity of the strawberry conflict, but also on its representation. The third voice is that of Fatima Chahbar, 43, an Agadir resident, teacher and environmental activist, who links these struggles and this unequal system with the colonial situation in Africa, and its repercussions on the lives of people in the global South.

