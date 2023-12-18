Micol Ronchi's sister, Anastasia Ronchi, has been missing in Pavia for days now. Some witnesses would have seen her in Pavia. Her parents are worried: she must also follow drug therapy

These are hours of apprehension and anguish for the family of Anastasia Ronchi, disappeared in Pavia for a few days now. The young 16-year-old girl, sister of the radio presenter Micol Ronchi, would have left the city where she had recently moved. Some witnesses would have spotted her in Viareggio. His parents are also worried about the fact that he has to take medicine that he doesn't have with him.

No certain news about Anastasia, the 16 year old sister of radio speaker Micol Ronchi. The very young girl vanished into thin air from Pavia on December 13th. The older sister launched a heartfelt appeal on social media and many people reported alleged sightings of the teenager.

The day after the disappearance, some witnesses reported the presence of the 16-year-old girl Tuscany, in the city of Viareggio. Anastasia used to live here, but a month ago she moved to Lombardy. Her parents instead remained in Viareggio with a younger sister.

The older sister is convinced that Anastasia was not kidnapped, but that it's just the prank of a sixteen-year-old. After the young woman's disappearance, some people said they had seen her in Binasco, 18 kilometers from Pavia.

Another report led us to believe that he was in Genoa, in the Genova Brignole station. She would have arrived here with a train from Pavia, and then leave for the city of Viareggiowho she loved very much and had missed since she moved.

Anastasia Ronchi disappeared in Pavia: she would have returned to Viareggio

Anastasia had no money or phone with her, but a suitcase full of clothes. The Penelope Toscana association has released a flyer to find her: she is 1.72 meters tall, she has blonde hair with brown regrowth, a blue jacket, a purple backpack and green shoes. Her parents are also worried because Anastasia has to take some medicine that she hasn't taken for five days.

