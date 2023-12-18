Monday, December 18, 2023, 08:25



It was a strange morning for UCAM. It was the last day of the year, with Raúl Guillén, coach of the subsidiary, after the dismissal of Víctor Cea and with the visit of the leader, Sevilla Atlético. A difficult moment for the university students against the second Seville team and in which there were no goals, Isaac Romero, top scorer of the group, was suspended, and Arturo, second on the list with seven goals, without inspiration, all at home. He thus signed a 0-0, now waiting for his immediate future to become clearer.

UCAM: Fox; Blázquez, Vicente Romero, José Alonso, Mena; Yasser, Fer Pina (Víctor Sánchez, 90); Chinchilla (Fabi, 81), Luque (Miranda, 86), Josema; Arturo (Ródenas, 81). 1 – 2 Sevilla Atlético: Alberto Flores; Ramón Martínez, Sintes, Hormigo, Oso; Dasilva, Rivera (Joao Daniel, 86); Musa, Capi, Isra Domínguez (Bakary, 71); Ibra (Santisteban). Referee:

Lidón Rocamora (Valencian). Yellows to Chinchilla, Arturo, Dasilva, Sintes and Bakary.

Incidents:

BeSoccer La Condomina.

As soon as he started, Oso, a winger converted to a full-back, showed his quality and almost opened the scoring with a free kick from the front that Fer Pina took under the crossbar. The play did not intimidate UCAM, who wanted to carry the weight of the game and achieved it. Chinchilla, back in the starting eleven after injury, provided an assist for Arturo to score his traditional goal in La Condomina, but goalkeeper Flores saved.

There was alternating dominance and Capi, arriving from the second line, also had his option. Then the game became entangled between fouls, friction and some tanganza. Until half-time there was hardly any football.

Bear's left hand



The duel calmed down, but not much happened either. Sevilla Atlético was better, with the match under control but without rushing. Little by little, UCAM took the initiative. He also got another scare with Oso's left foot when only the crossbar prevented an Olympic goal. The university students needed something extra. The changes came very late. Fabi brought some light and the team finished with two forwards, Ródenas and Víctor Sánchez, in an added time that was too short to shake up the match. Sevilla Atlético remains the leader and UCAM accepts the point while deciding which path to take to return to the playoff.