Tens of thousands of women in Latin America took to the streets this March 8 to demand equality and an end to all forms of violence against women. In a year in which governments such as that of Argentina's Javier Milei and Salvadoran Nayib Bukele lead a reactionary offensive, the region's feminist movements called for massive protests to confront them. “Happy day will be the one when I don't have to let you know that I arrived safely,” says the poster of a teenager who demonstrates in front of the Argentine Congress, in Buenos Aires. The demand for effective policies against femicides has been one of the main demands of recent years. The legalization of abortion and equality both at work – same salary and job opportunities – and at home – equitable distribution of cleaning and care tasks – are part of the agendas of Latin American feminisms.

In Argentina, this year's mobilization became a protest against Milei and its adjustment policy. “He who doesn't jump voted for Milei,” the protesters chanted in front of Congress to express their rejection of the president who took office on December 10. The cut in public spending hits them especially hard and aggravates pre-existing inequality: among the 10% of the poorest population in Argentina, 63% are women; among the richest 10%, only 37%. Organizations such as the Latin American Justice and Gender Team denounce that the cutting of key budget items for women in vulnerable situations “widens the gender gap” that already exists.

Unlike other March 8s, the Argentine Congress was fenced off and dozens of riot police guaranteed that traffic was not cut off. The situation generated tense scenes between the protesters, the police and the motorists, in a climate of confrontation fueled by the Government.

Milei campaigned with an anti-feminist speech that denied gender-based violence—despite the 322 femicides in 2023—and the wage gap between men and women, which is 25% according to official data. As president, she went from words to actions: she eliminated the Ministry of Women, Gender and Diversity and ordered a ban on inclusive language and the gender perspective throughout the public Administration. This Friday, the Government reported that the Women's Hall of the Casa Rosada was renamed the Hall of the Heroes. It is a symbolic decision but one that frayed tempers hours before the march.

The green scarves that became popular during the years of struggle to legalize the voluntary interruption of pregnancy were once again seen on wrists and purses this year. “We will never return underground again,” warned huge banners hanging in front of the legislative building. Since abortion became legal, maternal deaths have been reduced by half. Milei maintains that abortion is a “murder aggravated by the bond” and should be criminalized. Her party has presented a project to repeal the current law and one of her deputies, Lilia Lemoine, also proposes making it legal for men to renounce paternity.

“Caring is working”

The main artery of Santiago de Chile, Alameda, has been dyed green and purple since six in the afternoon this Friday. A sea of ​​women, especially young, very young, have worn their feminist and pro-abortion scarves on a tour that includes universities, libraries and cultural centers. Groups of protesters spread out on the steps of the historic buildings to applaud and cheer those who marched from Plaza Baquedano, the epicenter of Santiago's expression, to the Los Héroes metro, three kilometers further south.

The atmosphere has been happy and calm. At first glance, less crowded than the 8-M held in recent years. Some men, who are not summoned to the meeting, sneaked in among the attendees. “The buddies [novios] “Pa' la casa,” the protesters shouted in unison. They also sang the classics “No means no. What letter did you not understand? The N or the O?” Although the bulk were students, mothers also came with babies a few months old or newborns who carried them leaning on shoulder bags or scarves. A group of these, with their faces covered in embroidered hoods, a symbol of protest for equality, prepared a choreography. While they danced with their little ones, they shouted: “Caring, caring, caring is working!”

Physical autonomy in decision-making, along with actions against rapists, have been the demands that were most repeated in the elaborate posters and chants. The farewell to the afternoon in the city center was experienced as a true party. At different points there have been disc jockeys playing music by the idols of the new generations of young people, such as the Colombian Karol G and the star Tylor Swift. Even the artists' masks were sold on the streets. Also alcoholic drinks, quite elaborate compared to other types of demonstrations. The street offering ranged from michelada to mojito.

10,655 murdered in nine years in Brazil

Hundreds of Brazilian women have come out to demonstrate in various cities called by the progressive parties and the feminist movement in Brazil. Among the proclamations, the end of sexist violence, misogyny, the decriminalization of abortion and, this year, a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. Museums, cinemas, bars and restaurants have taken advantage of the commemoration to offer special programming to female clientele. But it has also been the day to remember that 10,655 Brazilian women have been victims of feminicide since it was classified as a crime nine years ago. And it has been learned that the delegation that Brazil will send to the Paris Olympic Games will have a female majority.

The president of the Supreme Court, Luis Roberto Barroso, has taken advantage of the occasion to defend the legalization of the interruption of pregnancy, which in Brazil is authorized in only three cases. But, even in those cases, accessing it is difficult, especially for the poorest. Barroso himself admits that the matter is not ripe for submission to the court; less so to Congress, where the risk is that the current right will be curtailed. The president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, and the first lady, Janja, commemorated 8M at a lunch with ministers and officials in a restaurant in Brasilia run by a lady. “I always say, don't be content with what you have achieved,” the president told the guests.

