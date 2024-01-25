Essam Al Sayed (Dubai)

Meydan Racecourse is witnessing a carnival evening for Dubai races, on Friday, under the name “Fashion Friday”. The ceremony includes a number of first, second and third category races during the evening, which are sponsored by the international watch company Longines, and the prizes exceed 10 million dirhams.

The second round of the Al Maktoum Challenge for the first category for purebred Arabian horses begins in the first half over a distance of 1,900 meters – sandy, with the participation of 16 elite horses, and the most prominent challengers are “Faris”, the winner at Al Ain Racecourse, the undefeated “Al Arqam”, and “RB French Dude”. » He is the runner-up in the Free Stakes, and “Baraka” is the highest-ranked.

The struggle will be fierce between “Clapton”, the holder of the Lucas Classic Stakes title for the second category at Churchill Downs, and “Kabir Khan”, the strong winner, in his first appearance at Meydan and “Atletico El Colano”, and “Made in Dubai” for the Al Maktoum Challenge title for the first category. In the sixth race, for a distance of 1900 meters – Ramli, with a total prize money of 3,680,000 dirhams.

All eyes are on the Godolphin star, “Moog”, thanks to her international and local results. She is the star of the British 1000 Guineas and the Jumeirah Phillies Guineas last year, in the Jebel Hatta Race for the first category in its 25th edition, in the seventh heat, for a distance of 1,800 meters on the grass field, with prizes amounting to 1,850,000 dirhams. It faces the challenge of another Godolphin star, “Mishrad Time”, the champion of Al Rashidiya for the second category, and there is the dangerous “San Donato”.

“Make Me King,” “Hypothetical,” and “Slim” lead the nominations in the 14th edition of the Firebreak Stakes for the third category over a mile in the second half, and “Fort Penn,” the winner of the third category race in France, is also competing.

Godolphin horses defend the title of the Al Fahidi Fort race, category two, for a distance of 1400 meters – grass, in the third half, most notably “Mysterious Knight”, the winner in Meydan last week, and there is “Real World” by trainer Saeed bin Suroor, and “Daniya”, the star of the Al Quoz Sprint, and there is “King Gold” winner in France.

The fourth half of the Shindagha Sprint Race for the third category attracts speed stars for a distance of 1200 meters – sand, most notably “Laurel River”, a triple winner in America, and “Color Up”, coming from a victory in the Al Garhoud Sprint Lists, and there is the star of the yellow team “Mahib” alongside “Rawi”. » Winner at Jebel Ali Racecourse.

The fight will be even in the Blue Point Sprint Class 2 race in the fifth heat over a distance of 1000 meters – grass, with a large group of international horses competing locally for the first time, including “Equality”, “Clarendon House”, and “Pontos”, the winner of the Improvisation Dubai Dash. There is the pony “Tajalla” and “Logo Hunter”.

Turjuman seeks to achieve his third victory this season when he takes on the UAE 2000 Guineas challenge in the eighth half over the sandy mile, where he faces 7 three-year-old horses, including Quartier, the preparatory star, and the strong horse, Oasis Boy, but Killer Collect “He who excelled on the same track and distance will not be an easy catch.

The evening will conclude with the Trophy horse race “Qawaem” for a distance of 2810 meters – grass. The nominations are topped by Godolphin star “Siskani”, winner of the Nad Al Sheba Trophy over the same track and distance, along with his stable companion “Gold”, “Global Heat”, and “Al-Nayer”. Add a new beat, and there is “Calerist”.