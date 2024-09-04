by VALERIO BARRETTA

Acosta, Misano to repeat

After a few too many weekends in the shade, Pedro Coast he returned to shine in front of his fans in Aragón. The Sharkafter having achieved the front row, equalling his best qualifying result (second position), in fact conquered the top-3 in both the Sprint and the Grand Prix: he had never managed to do so, not even at the start of the season, and the credit also goes to the humility of the #31 and the GasGas team, who returned to the setup configurations from the start of the season, abandoning many of the innovations introduced during the year.

Acosta’s words

Acosta now wants to continue in the wake of Aragón also in Misano to be able to defend the fifth place in the championship and confirm himself not only as the first of the KTMs but also of the “other” World Championship, which does not include the top-3 and Enea Bastianini: “We arrive in Misano after a good weekend in Aragón. It seems we have found the right path and we will try to maintain it this weekend too. We studied a lot to try to understand what we could do to be competitive again, and going back to the settings from the beginning of the season helped us“, this is how the Spaniard described the Misano weekend.

“Sometimes it is said that taking one step back means taking two steps forward and for now we are succeeding.Misano is a track that I like and where we will ride a lot this month, so I hope to get into the rhythm already from this Friday and be able to go strong all weekend.. The main goal is to continue in this direction and go directly to Q2”.

Fernandez’s words

“I’m really looking forward to going to Misano, a circuit I really like and where we’ll be spending a lot of time this month.“, added Augustus Fernandezreferring to the double round of the MotoGP World Championship and the tests on September 9th. “We have changed our working methods since Aragón and I just want to get on the bike and continue improving, feeling better lap after lap. We will try to close the gap to the others this weekend, that is the main goal for us. After the San Marino GP we will have an important test, which I am counting on a lot to best prepare for the rest of the season.”.