Forecaster Ilyin: Warm weather expected in the capital over the weekend

Warm weather with variable cloudiness and no precipitation is expected in the capital on the weekend of September 7 and 8, Vechernyaya Moskva reported. told weather forecaster Alexander Ilyin.

After a cold snap on Wednesday, September 4, Thursday, September 5, is expected to be the coldest day of the current week. On Thursday, the thermometer will not rise above plus 22 degrees. On Friday, September 6, it will gradually begin to warm up, with daytime air temperatures at plus 23–25 degrees with variable cloudiness. On the night from Thursday to Friday, temperatures in Moscow are expected to reach 6–8 degrees Celsius, and in the region — up to plus 3–8 degrees.

On Saturday and Sunday, Moscow will experience warmer weather. Temperatures of 22–27 degrees Celsius are expected, with variable and heavy cloudiness and variable wind directions. At night, temperatures will reach only 10–12 degrees Celsius.

Earlier, the head of the Meteo forecasting center, Alexander Shuvalov, called on Muscovites not to expect rain until the end of September.