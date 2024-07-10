July 10, 1974

THEY WILL REGISTER THE CREDIT FOR PAVEMENT IN THE TREASURY. Municipal treasurer, José Gilberto Coronel, will travel to Mexico City to register with the Treasury the 30 million pesos loan with which the paving works in Los Mochis will be carried out in full. Mayor Nicanor Villarreal reported that the commission was granted to Coronel Rodríguez to speed up the works, which are currently paralyzed, as the bridge loan obtained by the company Extracciones y Acarreos to begin the works has run out.

Kissinger’s resignation is possible. Washington. Those close to Secretary of State Henry Kissinger believe it is highly likely that he will resign within a few weeks. Kissinger has threatened to resign unless the charges against him in the Watergate scandal are dropped. “I do not believe it is possible to conduct American diplomacy when the integrity and seriousness of the Secretary of State is in question. If this matter is not cleared up, I will resign,” he said dramatically during a press conference in Salzburg, Austria. This could happen within a short time.

XV OF LIGHT I. TORRES. The charming young lady Luz Irene Torres Serrano celebrated her fifteenth birthday, being surprised by her parents, Mrs. Cruz Carbajal and Mrs. Luz Emilia Serrano de Carbajal, with a splendid party staged at the residence of Mrs. Jesús Hinojosa and Mrs. Emma Esther Holt Kamp de Hinojosa. The fabulous Cachi Anaya orchestra, direct from Culiacán, enlivened the celebration, which was attended by all of Luz Irene’s friends. An exquisite dinner and refreshing drinks were served.

July 10, 1999

THE NEW NATIONAL POLICE IS UNCONSTITUTIONAL. Instead of strengthening the municipality in preventive work, resources and efforts are being allocated to a new unconstitutional police force, which does not fit, said the president of the Human Rights Commission, Oscar Loza Ochoa, who said that what is desired is for it to really work or to recognize if it fails in order to remove it. He regretted that the budgets of the municipal and state police are limited and incomparable with those of a national police force, which would highlight the differences in the fight against crime.

COLOMBIAN ARMY DISASTER. Gutierrez. At least 38 soldiers have died in combat with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), said Cesar Urueña, director of the Red Cross volunteer group in the department of Cundinamarca. “The bodies of the soldiers were found in Sabaneta, 20 minutes from Gutierrez, and are scattered in a radius of 5 to 10 kilometers,” said Urueña. The bodies were in a mountainous area covered in fog, where Red Cross volunteers mobilized to rescue the victims. Three wounded soldiers were also found. As Red Cross members were preparing the bodies to be transported to Bogota, a soldier appeared in the middle of the undergrowth and said he was able to save himself because he left the combat zone to look for ammunition. “I am not retiring from the Army because we are at war, and we are winning this war,” said Freddy, a 19-year-old soldier. Amid sobs, she identified a brother, who is among the 38 dead found so far in the area where some 80 soldiers fought against around 500 guerrillas. No guerrillas were found dead, although a commander estimated that the same number of FARC members were killed. Farmers in the region said they had to hide for several hours because of the intensity of the fighting.

