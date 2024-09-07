There couldn’t have been a better way to celebrate on the track the first qualifying session after the announcement of the move to Moto2 for David Alonsoalready the author of the best time in the previous appointment in Aragon. The leader of the world championship will start once again from pole positionfor the sixth time this season. A masterly performance for the Colombian driver, who however snatched the dream of starting from the first position on the grid from Luke Lunetta. Until the final moments of qualifying, the Roman driver had in fact achieved the best performance, with Alonso however lowering the best time by as much as 4 tenths.

Q1: Kelso leads the group, Farioli passes

The first qualifying session of the San Marino GP opened with Joel Kelso in the role of great protagonist, leader of the ranking with the time of 1:41.472 and the first driver to thus access Q2. The fight for pole position also included another Spaniard as Vicente Perez, 2nd and two tenths behind his compatriot despite a fall which took place at turn 4 just under five minutes from the checkered flag. The top four was decisive for accessing the challenge for pole, finally completed by Taiyo Furusato and the home driver Philip Farioli. Nothing to do, however, for Nicola Carraro, author of the 6th time.

Q2: Lunetta almost does it. Alonso still on pole

Q2 started almost immediately with a thrill for Luca Lunetta, who after about five minutes from the green light was able to control the bike avoiding a possible highside. Different story for Kelso, author of the best time in Q1 but also crashed on turn 4 in a dynamic similar to that of Perez. However, despite the episode, the Spaniard managed not only to get back on the track in the final minutes, but even to achieve the best time. A feat immediately lost to the performance of Veijer, who however also crashed shortly after the finish line on turn 2. Following the Dutchman’s crash, Lunetta then came to the fore, author of the fastest lap. Only one rider could have taken pole from the Roman rider: David Alonso. The Colombian, fresh from his promotion to Moto2 for the following season, stopped the clock on1:40.505beating the #58 of SIC58 Squadra Corse by four tenths, still in the front row ahead of Ivan Ortola. Fourth Angel Piqueras, although the Spaniard will have to serve two long lap penalties for the contact that occurred this morning with Scott Odgen. With the following starting grid, the appointment with the race is scheduled for tomorrow morning at 11:00with live broadcast on Sky Sports MotoGP and also in clear on TV8.

Moto3 / San Marino Grand Prix 2024: starting grid (top 18 of Q2)