Baseball | Manse PP celebrates the women’s Finnish championship – dramatically rose to victory in the deciding match

Fnnish baseball|Manse PP is the women’s Superpesis champion. Lapuan Virki fell in the final series.

From Tampere Manse PP has won the Finnish women’s baseball championship. On Saturday, Manse defeated Lapua Virkiä in the decisive final match of Superpesis on their home field with a score of 2–0 (2–0, 4–3).

The final series went to Manse with match wins 3–0.

Manse won the first period at Kaupi’s baseball stadium, but in the second period it looked strongly that Virkiä would take the match to the super innings, when it led the period 3–0.

However, Manse scored four runs in the last eighth inning and left Virkiä scoreless. It was enough for the second women’s Finnish championship in Manse’s history.

For Lapuan Virkiä, who won silver, the medal was the third in a row in the women’s Superpesis. In the two previous years, the club has won bronze.