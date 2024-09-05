“Sangiuliano and I met on August 5th.” This is how Federico Monga’s interview begins in which Mara Rosaria Boccia tells her truth on the Sangiuliano case. “I accompanied him as an advisor for major events,” she says. On the trips, she explains: “I always knew that the ministry paid for them, as the emails I received from the head of the secretariat can underline and highlight.” And she continues: “The minister divulged incorrect information.” On the protection car, she says: “I was always with the minister, not on short trips but always on long trips.” Finally, the thrust: “There are some people who blackmail the minister for some benefits they have had.”

Boccia explains that she has been an entrepreneur for 20 years and that she studied Economics at university. «We met on August 5th (doesn’t say which year, ed.) – he explains regarding the Minister of Culture – as the photos published on my social profiles can testifyat the presentation for the candidacy of Italian cuisine as a UNESCO heritage site». And she adds that she accompanied Sangiuliano as «Councillor for major events».

And again on her role: «Initially it was a proposal and so I followed the minister to learn about the reality of the Ministry, and then from the beginning of July the process to become a councilor was initiated».





On the trips: «I always knew that the Ministry paidas can be underlined and highlighted by the emails I received from the Chief of Staff who always organized all the trips». On the inspection of Pompeii on June 3 for the G7 he goes into detail: «Yes, we did an inspection for the G7 and the minister took advantage of the opportunity to check out some excavations».

Another knot to untie, the email from June 5th. With or without confidential information? «Certainly. The email was published by Dagospia and not by me. The park director sent it under express communication from the minister. In fact, I don’t think the director misunderstood anything because there were many witnesses, the minister was very clear in underlining that he had to deliver it to me by email too. And there were the two routes, the alternative of the two routes that the other ministers participating in the G7 would have to take and all the information relating to the organization».





Maria Rosaria Boccia also explains that her consultancy for the G7 was free. And regarding his unsuccessful consultancy to the ministry, he adds: «I read that it was signed by both me and the ministeras you can hear from the audio. It didn’t go well: I think this explanation should come from an institution, not from me.”

On her relationship with Sangiuliano, defined by the minister on TV as a “private relationship”, Maria Rosaria Boccia explains that, if it was a romantic relationship, “he should clarify it”.

The entrepreneur explains that she only got into the blue car with the minister, often even on long trips.

She has been defined as a “blackmailer”, as she herself said in a post, but Boccia also added that “the blackmailers are in the halls of power”: «I am referring to some people who are blackmailing the minister for some benefits they have received. I think the minister is being blackmailed.”

Asked if she feels betrayed, Boccia says that betrayal may come from loved ones, but says that “certainly the situation could have been handled in a more respectful way.”

«Last night on television (on Tg1, with public apologies to his wife and Meloni, ed.), Minister Sangiuliano made me smile.”

And the future? “What I do is good for me. My path is always uphill. And it will certainly continue to be so.”