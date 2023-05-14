Massimo Boldi protagonist of a misadventure in the streets of Milan on Friday evening. The actor got stuck with his car between the tram rails due to the mud. The car was able to restart thanks to the help of some passers-by.

The episode took place on Friday 12 May in viale Regina Giovanna. Massimo Boldi, 77, was stuck with his wheels in the mud between the rails of line 5 due to the heavy rains of recent days. An inconvenience that blocked the movement of trams along the route for several minutes. Luckily for him, the actor found the collaboration of many passers-by, who obviously then took the opportunity to ask for selfies and autographs.

A scene immortalized by some fans who couldn’t resist the temptation to film everything and publish the scene on social networks, making the misadventure immediately go viral.

no boy I feel bad maximum boldi stuck on the tracks pic.twitter.com/nCD2bEAHKk — matthieu vicar (@teostardo) May 13, 2023

When some of those present realized the situation, they intervened to allow the car to get out of the block.

After a few pushes and some accelerations – finally – Massimo Boldi’s SUV started again, freeing the tracks full of mud.

Some of those present who helped the actor then had themselves immortalized in a selfie and the video of the mishap was published on Instagram.