Zelensky arrived in Berlin, visit in sign of new military aid package

Volodymyr Zelensky has arrived in Berlin. That made the Ukrainian president Sunday morning on Twitter known. It is his first visit to Germany since the start of the war in Ukraine. Zelensky, who completed a visit to Rome on Saturday, said in his tweet that the visit is in the context of a “very important package” of arms deliveries to Kyiv and the “reconstruction” of Ukraine.

On Saturday, the German government announced a new military aid package worth 2.7 billion euros. This includes the delivery of 30 Leopard 1 tanks, countless armored vehicles, drones, anti-aircraft systems, missiles and ammunition. Berlin has always been reluctant to give military support to Ukraine. “We will continue to find the balance between the best possible support for Ukraine and the prevention of an unwanted escalation,” Chancellor Olaf Scholz said last February.

Exact details about the program of Zelensky’s visit are not yet known. German media report that he will join Chancellor Scholz and German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Sunday morning.