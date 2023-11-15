The president of the Community, Fernando López Miras, stated this Wednesday, in the course of the first session of the investiture debate of Pedro Sánchez, that the PSOE candidate for the Presidency of the central Executive makes “his need to continue being president of the government a humiliation for all Spaniards”, and criticized the socialist leader’s speech because, in his opinion, what he wants is to “divide this country” and “generate more inequality.”

In statements to the media, López Miras indicated that “whoever stands for an investiture must have a message of hope, hope, future and new objectives,” but Sánchez “dedicates himself to confronting each other.”

«And if we talk about the Region of Murcia this is a disaster; “He has only mentioned it once to lie, he has not talked about any of the issues that matter to half of Spain,” lamented the top regional leader, who regretted that Sánchez had not addressed important issues such as regional financing in his speech. the problem of water or infrastructure.

In this sense, he expressed his “concern” because, in his opinion, “this is not the speech of a candidate for the Presidency of the Government”, but that of “someone who has in mind to divide the country and, of course, privilege some in front of others”, and everything, he said, “to continue being president of the Government, the humiliation of all Spaniards.”

Regarding the fact that Sánchez has appealed to the general interest of Spain to justify the amnesty law, López Miras assured that it is a “lie” and “a farce” of the socialist candidate, to go on to ask “how he is going to improve » this law the coexistence or the situation of the rest of the autonomous communities.

«The amnesty law is good for him and for the criminals too, of course, for those who should be in jail and are going to arrive in Spain with ease. But the amnesty law only benefits criminals and Sánchez to be able to continue being president of the Government,” he denounced in this regard.

Likewise, he pointed out that, for the socialist candidate, before July 23 – the day of the general elections -, the amnesty “was unconstitutional” and “did not fit into our legal system”, but after that day, “and by seven votes “, it has turned out that “it has a perfectly constitutional fit.”

«Who tells us that the same thing is not going to happen with the rest of the things? With Bildu’s requests and demands regarding the ETA members, for example, who are condemned. Who tells us that the same thing will not happen with the proclamation of the Catalan Republic, with the self-determination referendum? If we are guided by what has happened so far, we can realize that what is to come is quite bad,” the regional president asked himself.

For López Miras, “the government that emerges from this investiture will be a legally established government, of course, and through democratic channels, but it will not have the moral legitimacy that a government needs to be able to look its citizens in the face.” In line, he indicated that “when someone appears in the elections saying that they are not going to do something because it is illegal, and 24 hours later, when they need the votes of criminals, they say that it is perfectly legal, it is clear that they have lied, they have deceived citizens, and will lack moral legitimacy.

Furthermore, the president of the Region of Murcia stated that Sánchez “is going to dedicate himself much more to tense, to confront, to divide Spain, rather than to unite it and try to conquer the future.”