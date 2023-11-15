The Israeli Army ordered this Wednesday, for the first time since the war began, the evacuation of some communities in the southern Gaza Strip. after having forced the displacement of more than a million people from the northern half of the enclave to the south.

“For your safety, you should immediately evacuate your place of residence and go to known shelters,” The Army urged in an airdropped leaflet addressed to the eastern communities of the Khan Younis governorate: Al Qarara, Khuzaa, Bani Suheila and Abasan, in the south of the enclave.

Several Palestinians carry a victim of the Israeli bombings in Khan Younis, Gaza.

“The actions of Hamas and terrorist organizations force the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) to act against them in your area of ​​residence. The IDF is not interested in harming you or your families,” the ballots state. as confirmed to EFE by several residents of the area.

On October 13, when the war was a week old, the Army ordered the evacuation to the south of 1.1 million Gazans from the northern part of the Strip – half of its population – before beginning its land incursion that has already taken it to Gaza City and is advancing towards the center of the enclave.

This displacement, the largest exodus of the Palestinian population since the Nakba, has caused Almost two million people are now south of Wadi Gaza, a river that divides the enclave in the center.

“For your safety you must immediately evacuate your place of residence and go to known shelters,” the Army indicated in its first evacuation call to the population south of Wadi Gaza.

Gaza City residents begin evacuation following Israeli warning of military operations in the Gaza Strip.

For weeks the Army insisted that it was going to destroy all of Hamas’ “terrorist infrastructure” in the north of the Strip, bombing by land, sea and air, and urged the population to move to the “safer” southern area, although there Attacks have also been reported, as well as in evacuation “safe corridors.”

In your message, The Army stressed that “anyone who is close to terrorists or their facilities puts their lives in danger”, and that “all homes used by terrorist organizations will be attacked”.

“Acting in accordance with the IDF’s instructions prevents you, civilians, from harm,” the note closes.

EFE