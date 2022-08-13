The Monza night of the Toro is sweet, indeed very sweet. He is enlightened by the talent of Radonjic, dragged by the class of Ricci, pushed by the goals of Miranchuk and Sanabria: the grenades immediately start strong in the league with a well-deserved victory for two to one, ruining the Monza party on the Saturday of his first time in Serie A. Juric presents a team that interprets in an impeccable way the difficulties of the evening and the type of match: a solid and dangerous Bull, practical and who never goes into trouble. Mota Carvalho’s Monza goal comes to an end.

IT’S MIRANCHUK IMMEDIATELY

–

Ivan Juric had been prophetic on the eve of this championship debut. “What problem will there be if I even throw Miranchuk in from the start? – commented the coach anticipating a piece of the formation -, he already knows the concepts of our football coming for two years with Gasp ”. There will be plenty of time to refine its insertion into the mechanisms of Taurus, but two minutes from the interval Miranchuk confirms the Juric theorem. First time in the grenade shirt, and immediately on goal thanks to a soft left touch, after the assist from Sanabria triggered by Radonjic. Monza plays its first match in Serie A under the eyes of Silvio Berlusconi: it does not look bad at all, little emotion and a lot of concreteness. He also tries to stem a Taurus that is hungrier, more quality and more run-in. Speaking of Radonjic it is necessary to open a parenthesis: in the first half the Serbian is the extra man. Accelerations as if it were at the playstation, shots from outside, cross: a lot of it starts with him, almost everything ends with him. Like in the 5th minute when he invents the assist for Sanabria, who incredibly sticks in front of goal. Two minutes earlier, the Paraguayan, assisted by a no-look pass from Ricci, had been blocked by Di Gregorio on the way out. At the twentieth Milinkovic is uncertain about Ranocchia’s shot from distance, six minutes later the Serbian diagonal is born along the Miranchuk-Radonjic axis. We need a super Di Gregorio. Two minutes from the break Miranchuk’s tail shot: he hadn’t scored in Serie A since February 28 in Atalanta-Sampdoria.