Colombia vs. Mexico, live: follow the minute by minute in the World Cup

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Colombian national team sub 20
Colombian national team sub 20
They face each other this Saturday on date 2 of group B of the sub-20.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
August 13, 2022, 03:46 PM
The Colombian women’s team will look this Saturday for its early place in the quarterfinals of the U-20 World Cup in Costa Ricain a match against Mexico on date 2 of group B.
The euphoria remains, it is alive, it sprouts in each player of the Colombian Women’s National Team after achieving the epic victory against Germany in the U-20 World Cup on Wednesday. But the road goes on. The real first objective is to overcome the group, and for that, with all the motivation pushing, and with all the football prepared, the challenge will be to beat Mexico this Saturday. After knocking down Germany, this is the game to certify, once and for all, the quota for the next phase.
Colombia vs. Mexico
Colombia vs. Mexico
Saturday August 13
6 pm (Colombian time)
TV: DirecTV Sports
SPORTS
More sports news
August 13, 2022, 03:46 PM
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to be always informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Colombia #Mexico #live #follow #minute #minute #World #Cup
Leave a Reply