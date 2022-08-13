Saturday, August 13, 2022
Colombia vs. Mexico, live: follow the minute by minute in the World Cup

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 13, 2022
in Sports
Colombian National Team

Colombian national team sub 20

Colombian national team sub 20

They face each other this Saturday on date 2 of group B of the sub-20.

The Colombian women’s team will look this Saturday for its early place in the quarterfinals of the U-20 World Cup in Costa Ricain a match against Mexico on date 2 of group B.

The euphoria remains, it is alive, it sprouts in each player of the Colombian Women’s National Team after achieving the epic victory against Germany in the U-20 World Cup on Wednesday. But the road goes on. The real first objective is to overcome the group, and for that, with all the motivation pushing, and with all the football prepared, the challenge will be to beat Mexico this Saturday. After knocking down Germany, this is the game to certify, once and for all, the quota for the next phase.

Carlos Paniagua

Paniagua, DT of the women’s team.

Colombia vs. Mexico

Colombia vs. Mexico
Saturday August 13
6 pm (Colombian time)
TV: DirecTV Sports

