Smiles, fun and solidarity are the keywords of Sunday 11 Junethe day when Mirabilandia will host free of charge all children – up to 12 years old – coming from areas affected by the recent flood. To obtain free admission, the accompanying children – who will be able to obtain a regular entrance ticket online or at the ticket office on the same day – will simply have to show an identity document certifying their actual residence in one of the following provinces: Forlì- Cesena, Ravenna, Rimini, Bologna, Pesaro and Urbino, Florence.

Furthermore, Mirabilandia will make a second donation to the Municipality of Ravenna. These are the references for voluntary donations:

Iban IT96V0627013100CC0000308106 payable to the Municipality of Ravenna causal “Flood emergency donation”.

“For over 30 years, Mirabilandia has been giving fun and smiles to all children, especially those in the reference area, explains Riccardo Capo, General Manager of Mirabilandia. The park’s mission has always been to offer carefree moments to escape from everyday life and enjoy the magic, fun and great emotions that only the largest amusement park in Italy can offer. This is why we immediately engaged personally in an important fundraising initiative on the occasion of the recent flood, together with the other European parks of our Parques Reunidos group, to help the many areas affected. This time, in addition to concretely helping the Municipality of Ravenna, we want to alleviate the suffering of the many children involved to make them smile and have fun again as they used to do”.

For more information: https://www.mirabilandia.it/informazioni-utili/promozioni-e-sconti/entrance-gratis-fino-a-12-anni