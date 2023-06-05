Tuesday, June 6, 2023
Fires | Fierce fire in Pori – “The building is completely destroyed”

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 5, 2023
in World Europe
0
Fires | Fierce fire in Pori – “The building is completely destroyed”

The rescue service was alerted to a building fire after eight in the evening. At least 15 units have gone to the place.

In Pori the old building is burning. The Satakunta rescue service was alerted to a building fire in Langintie, Pori, on Monday a little after eight o’clock in the evening. At least 15 units have gone to the place.

Firefighter on duty Tero Järvelä announced at 9 p.m. that there is an old large wooden and brick building on fire, which will be completely destroyed in the fire.

The videos sent by the reader show the ferocity and extent of the fire. According to Satakunta Kansa’s photographer on the spot, the fire has attracted a lot of people.

Videos: Mikko Koskiahde

