Aepi, the requests of the president Mino Dinoi to the Meloni foverno

The new government led by Giorgia Meloni has shown a new sensitivity towards entrepreneurship which constitutes – let us remember – the backbone of the Italian production system.

Shortly before the elections AEPI he had held a national holiday in Labro, in the province of Rieti, which had become a moment of meeting with first-rate political leaders, including the future prime minister. We talked about it here

Yesterday the president of AEPI, Mino Dinoitook stock of the situation by acknowledging some things already done, but also asking for more effort. “Good for some measures announced by the Meloni government, for others we ask for more.” The Confederation AEPI – European Associations of Professionals and Companies – intervenes on the news of the dl Aid quater, approved by the Council of Ministers in the last few hours.

“No despair – comments the president, Mino Dinoi – for the Superbonus review and the reduction of the rate from 110% to 90%. Although al Minister Giorgetti We would like to remind you that it was certainly not for the benefit of a few and that it gave an impetus to a sector, the construction sector, which was practically paralyzed. The real problem is that of the assignment of credits. A problem that this decree does not seem to address and which, on the contrary, must be resolved to give relief to companies and clients. We have said it on several occasions: the Superbonus was decisive in relieving the country from the post-Covid recession, but at this moment the Government should move the subsidiaries, primarily Poste and Cassa Depositi e Prestiti, and allow the assignment of credit for each annuity. also to individuals, for which a cashback mechanism could also be activated in the event of fiscal incapacity. This is the only way. It is true that the tax credit is not money, but if it is not guaranteed for everyone, that is, not only for large companies (which certainly do not have liquidity problems), but also for small ones, at that point it becomes a tool for few. And we know that small and micro companies cannot afford to pay suppliers in advance and need to monetize through the sale ».

Then there is the issue of bills. “The tax-free premiums of up to € 3,000 are good news, also with a view to a hoped-for strengthening of corporate welfare tools, but for them to materialize it is necessary to guarantee the liquidity of companies, today undermined by skyrocketing bills. More than tax credits and the possibility of payment in installments, starting from 2023, we expect a different calculation mechanism that avoids the formation of extra profits, cutting the cost for businesses at the origin ». Meanwhile, inflation, with the rise in energy, food and – more generally – all raw materials, puts businesses and families in crisis. “We need to intervene with a shock reduction in the tax wedge: this means more money in paychecks for employees and, at the same time, a reduction in the tax burden for companies”.

Last but not least, the no to the second Imu installment for cinemas, theaters and concert halls. “We welcome this provision, considering that places of culture have been among the most affected by the pandemic. We need to accelerate on various fronts. It is the moment of responsibility ».

