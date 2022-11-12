More than 18 years have passed since Murcia hosted the last National Assembly of pigeon farming. And today, starting at 11:00 a.m. at the Mesón La Torre de Puente Tocinos, all the territorial federations and the Royal Spanish Federation of Colombiculture (RFEC) will be present at the most important and important meeting of this sport.

The RFEC, which already moved part of its technical and logistical team to Murcia yesterday, has enabled one of the halls of the well-known Murcian restaurant to house the 250 members of the General Assembly, as well as the guests who will arrive from different places on the international scene such as Miami, Cuba or Argentina, where pigeon farming is also present and increasingly booming.

Javier Prades, president of the RFEC, and Pepe Rubio, president of the Federation of Colombiculture of the Region of Murcia (FCRM), agreed a few months ago that Murcia would host the meeting. The regional pigeon culture is experiencing a great moment, since La Algaida-Archena achieved a very good score in the last National, as far as organization is concerned, and almost in all probability it will be El Algar the company chosen to carry out the National of Communities of the year 2023.

This weekend in Puente Tocinos you have to choose the site where the youth national will be held and El Algar has also positioned itself as one of the best options. Thus, the Cartagena deputation would be left with two of the most important competitions in this sport at a European level. In addition, information will be given about the new rings that have been made to identify the birds, which are less heavy and made of an innocuous and non-polluting material.