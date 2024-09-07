The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) follows this Saturday (September 7, 2024) the Independence Day parade in Brasília. In the stands set up for the head of state, other authorities of the Republic are present, such as the president of STF (Supreme Federal Court), Luís Roberto Barroso, and Congress, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG).

In addition to the heads of the Powers, Lula is accompanied by the vice president Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), of the governor of the Federal District, Ibaneis Rocha (MDB), STF Minister Alexandre de Moraes and most of his ministers. First Lady Janja Lula da Silva did not attend because she will go to Doha, Qatar, to participate in an event on Monday (9.Sep) focusing on the war in Gaza.

Registration form I agree with the terms of LGPD .

Sergio Lima/Poder360 – 7.set.2024 Sergio Lima/Poder360 – 7.set.2024 Sergio Lima/Poder360 – 7.set.2024 Sergio Lima/Poder360 – 7.set.2024 Sergio Lima/Poder360 – 7.set.2024 Sergio Lima/Poder360 – 7.set.2024

The following authorities are present at the event:

Alexandre de Moraes – minister of the STF;

Alexandre Padilha – Minister of Institutional Relations;

Alexandre Silveira – Mines and Energy;

Admiral Marcos Olsen – Commander of the Navy;

André Fufuca – Minister of Sports;

André de Paula – Minister of Fisheries;

Andrei Rodrigues – Chief Delegate of the Federal Police;

Antônio Oliveira, director of the Federal Highway Police;

Camilo Santana – Minister of Education;

Celso Sabino – Minister of Tourism;

Cida Gonçalves – Minister of Women;

Cristiano Zanin – Minister of the STF;

Edson Fachin – Minister of the STF;

Edegar Pretto – president of Conab;

Eduardo Leite – governor of Rio Grande do Sul;

Esther Dweck – Minister of Management;

Carlos Lupi – Minister of Social Security;

Dias Toffoli – minister of the STF;

Ibaneis Rocha – governor of the Federal District;

Geraldo Alckmin – Vice President and Minister of Industry;

General Amaro – GSI minister;

General Tomás Aquino – commander of the Army;

Gilmar Mendes – Minister of the STF;

Herman Benjamin – president of the STJ;

Jader Filho – Minister of Cities;

Jaques Wagner – Government leader in the Senate;

Jorge Messias – Attorney General of the Union;

José Mucio – Minister of Defense;

Juscelino Filho – Minister of Communications;

Laercio Portela – Minister of Secom;

Luciana Santos – Minister of Science and Technology;

Luís Roberto Barroso – president of the Supreme Federal Court;

Luiz Marinho – Minister of Labor;

Márcio França – Minister of Entrepreneurship;

Márcio Macêdo – Minister of the General Secretariat of the Presidency;

Margareth Menezes – Minister of Culture;

Marina Silva – Minister of the Environment;

Nísia Trindade – Minister of Health;

Paulo Pimenta – interim Minister of Support for the Reconstruction of Rio Grande do Sul;

Renan Filho – Minister of Transport;

Ricardo Lewandowski – Minister of Justice;

Rodrigo Pacheco – President of the Senate;

Silvio Costa Filho – Minister of Ports and Airports;

Simone Tebet – Minister of Budget;

Rui Costa – Minister of the Civil House;

Tarciana Medeiros – president of the Bank of Brazil;

Air Force Lieutenant Brigadier Marcelo Damasceno – Commander of the Air Force;

Vinicius Marques de Carvalho – Minister of the CGU;

Waldez Góes – Minister of Integration and Regional Development;

Wellington Dias – Minister of Social Development.

#Ministers #judges #politicians #attend #Setembro #read #list