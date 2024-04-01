Millionaires and Flamengo They will meet face to face this Tuesday in El Campín, in the match on the first date of the group stage of the Copa Libertadores.

The match has generated great expectations, as it involves one of the most important teams in South American football, such as Flamengo, three-time champion of the continent, against a Millonarios team that enjoys its prestige due to its glorious past.

On the eve of the game, the Brazilian midfielder Sport Balloon published a note that reviews the history of the blue team, from Alfredo Di Stéfano to the links with drug trafficking.

This is how they see millionaires in Brazil

Letícia Marques, author of the note, says that Millonarios “was previously linked to drug trafficking, but now belongs to a large American investment fund,” in reference to the Amber Capital group. That reference has gone down badly among some fan ambassadors on social networks.

“While Di Stéfano was gaining ground at Real Madrid, Millonarios was establishing itself as one of the biggest clubs in Colombia and, between the 70s and 90s, followed the rules of the time and saw how drug trafficking began to influence the management of football“says another part of the text.

“It was in the 70s when the cartels began to relate to some clubs with the intention of legalizing the money that was moved. In the Millonarios case, President Hermes Tamayo was arrested in Barranquilla with two tons of cocaine. There are reports that Gonzalo Rodríguez Gacha, 'The Mexican', one of the main partners of Pablo Escobar in the Medellín cartel, he killed a manager to take control of the club, which during his management was two-time champion of Colombia (1987 and 1988),” adds the author of the note.

Then, he says: “Colombian football took a while to separate itself from drug trafficking, but little by little it began to recover its true essence. Starting in the 2000s, the issue gained resistance in the country and the clubs began to leave aside clandestine investments”.

Finally, the note points out: “Leaving history behind, Millonarios is now directly related to Amber Capital, an investment fund founded in the United States and based in England. In 2015, the French billionaire Joseph Oughourlian became the majority shareholder of the club”.

The Copa Libertadores match, which will be played this Tuesday from 5 pm, has aroused great interest in the Brazilian and Colombian media, as it is one of the most anticipated games in group E.

