Ciudad Juárez— A person whose sex and age have not yet been identified died in the early hours of Saturday, September 7, after crashing his truck at excessive speed into a Centinela Platform post located on the Juárez-El Porvenir highway.

The fatal accident was reported at 1:08 a.m. at the intersection of the highway and Presidentes Ejidales Street.

The incident was attended to by unit 1028 of the General Coordination of Road Safety, whose agents concluded based on their experience and visible evidence that the cause of the incident was not respecting the speed limits.

According to the official report, while a white Lincoln Navigator SUV with current license plates EFY189A was traveling on the highway from west to east, near the intersection with the designated street, it lost control and hit the pole with the camera and then overturned.

The vehicle was destroyed, with total damage. The front was dented, as well as the top of the truck, and the side on the driver’s side, and all the windows were broken.

While the Forensic Medical Service arrived, the agents used the same truck to hold the red delimiting tape to delimit the scene of the death.

#Dies #rollover