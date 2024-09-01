Next time you visit the beach pay close attention, without realizing it, you could make an important discovery, A million-dollar package that he will not want to keep and will surely make him call the authorities immediatelyjust as it just happened in the Florida Keys.

According to the criteria of

A group of tourists found a large shipment of cocaine on the beach from a resort in the Florida Keys area last weekend.

According to the report released by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, The tourists were staying at the Island of Islands of Islamorada resort, located on Overseas Highway.

While enjoying the beautiful beach and a few peaceful days of rest, around 11 AM on Sunday, They found around 16 bricks containing a large load of cocaine.

Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt said He shared that the tourists knew exactly what to do and called the authorities.so the drugs were handed over to the United States Border Patrol.

The authorities remain in Constant alert in the area to be able to find any type of contraband and arrest those responsible.

In total they found 16 “bricks” of cocaine. Photo:Reference image. National Guard of Mexico Share

Cocaine packages found floating on Florida beaches

It should be noted that This discovery of cocaine in the Florida Keys is not the only one that has occurred recently. Authorities recalled that this is the fifth time that different packages have been found this summer.

The reason for the above is that the Keys area is located along the routes that smugglers often use to import drugs to the United States.

In fact, earlier this month, Tourists found a package of cocaine that was dragged to Islamorada, same that was also reported to the Border Patrol.

Before that, a man diving for lobsters in the Upper Keys area found a one-kilogram package of cocaine floating in the water.

Another case reported by authorities was that of a man who, earlier this month, while cleaning a boardwalk in Key Largo, also in the Upper Keys, found another kilo of cocaine.

And in June, a group of divers swimming about 100 feet off the coast off Cayo Largo found what they initially thought was a pile of trash, but when they examined it, They realized that it was actually cocaine floating in the ocean. Once the authorities analyzed the find, they concluded that it was a shipment of 25 kilos of cocaine.