The first patient to receive a miniaturized brain implant to treat symptoms of Parkinson’s disease described the improvements generated by the device as “surprising”.

Tony Howellsthe patient who received this miniaturized brain implant in November 2020, which is made up of a deep brain stimulation system (DBS we have already told you about in this article), says that he can now walk several kilometers at a time and even playing golf, which was not possible before his surgery.

The Parkinson’s disease it’s a neurodegenerative disease affecting the brain and body, causing tremors, muscle stiffness and cognitive decline, and although there is no cure for the conditionDBS has shown promise as a treatment for motor dysfunction in some patients.

The technique involves direct electrical stimulation of targeted brain regions, although the cost and complexity of inserting DBS devices mean that fewer than five percent of Parkinson’s patients worldwide currently have one. Existing systems include batteries that are too large to fit under the skull, typically placed in the chest and connected to the brain via wires running through the neck.

However, i researchers from the North Bristol NHS Trust in the UK they are now conducting a clinical trial of a mini DBS system which is about one third the size of the existing ones. The device contains a battery small enough to be implanted directly into the skull, where it can stimulate the brain without the need for bulky cables.

Future projects and the first patient’s experience with a miniaturized brain implant

Hopefully the new miniaturized brain implant make implant surgery faster, cheaper and less complexthus making DBS a viable option for more patients.

“The surgery was quick and to my amazement, when I woke up I felt no pain. The impact was surprising, the dystonia which is a side effect of the drug has disappeared ”.

he said Mr. Howells, who then, again with regard to his personal experience, added:

“Now I can walk two miles or more, whereas before DBS I could do about 200 yards, after which I was forced to rest. I’m back to playing golf, not like before, but it’s probably due to old age that is catching up; but at least I’m back to play “.

The ongoing clinical trial will see 25 patients equipped with the new miniaturized brain implant and will then be monitored for one year.

Commenting on this early success of this miniaturized brain implant, the chief researcherthe Dr. Alan Whonehe has declared:

“[…] we are delighted how this first case went to the operating room and how the patient’s symptoms have improved over the past year. We hope that, if these results hold up, we will have significant technical progress to improve Parkinson’s care around the world“.

Dr. Whone told our colleagues of IFLscience that DBS has existed since 1995 and more than 200,000 people have had this therapy to date, and that what they are evaluating is the benefit of a miniaturized DBS device that is easier to implant, without expecting better clinical results than a conventional DBS , however, they are investigating whether the skull-mounted battery approach allows for faster and less complex surgery.

Even if the study is successful however, the treatment will likely only benefit about ten percent of patients with Parkinson’s. Talking with BBC NewsDr Whone explained that the older the patient is, or if they have memory problems as part of the aftermath of Parkinson’s, this miniaturized brain implant solution may not be suitable.

However, in case the patient is a young person who can undergo brain surgery or would otherwise react better to surgery, then it becomes far more likely that installing a miniaturized brain implant could be a solution.

