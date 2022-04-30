Medellin vs. National, live: follow the classic paisa live

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Action of the clasico Nacional vs. Medellin
Dimayor – Vizzor Image
Action of the classic National vs. Medellin
The duel is played at the Polideportivo Sur de Envigado.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
April 30, 2022, 04:00 PM
Deportivo Independiente Medellín receives Atlético Nacional, this Saturday, at the Polideportivo Sur stadium in Envigado, by date 18 in the I-2022 League.
After many twists and turns, if it was played, if it was postponed, there will be a classic Antioquia in a particular scenario, where both teams measure forces facing the final stretch of the championship.
(Also read: Egan Bernal: experts contradict the cyclist’s medical discharge)
Nacional, which celebrates its 75th anniversary today, has no green fans in the stands.
Follow the game here:
Alignments of Medellin and National
April 30, 2022, 04:00 PM
