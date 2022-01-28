Home page world

It happens again and again that people without a license get behind the wheel. But driving without a “rag” for 72 years sounds like a record.

Bulwell (England) – During vehicle inspections, police officers experience all sorts of oddities again and again. Recently, a driver in the USA stepped on the gas after being told to stop, which ensued in a wild chase – his reason for fleeing the police: he wanted to finish his hamburger. in Hagen a motorist boldly presented a joke article driver’s license and in Bergheim a learner driver drove to the driver’s license test himself. Now police officers in Bulwell (England) while checking the driver of a Mini have heard something they could hardly believe, as reported by 24auto.de.

In this blue Mini, police in England stopped a man who is said to have been driving for 72 years without a license. © Facebook (Bulwell, Rise Park and Highbury Vale Police)

72 years on the road without a driver’s license: Mini driver flies up in police control

The driver of the blue Mini One, who was born in 1938, claimed to the police officers that he had never had a driver’s license in his life – and had always driven without insurance. The hammer: As the man explained, he has been driving a car since he was twelve years old (!). That would have been in 1950, which in turn means that the man has been on the road without a “rag” for 72 years (!). (Munich flashed 85 times in one month – the fine is huge)

If the mini handlebar hasn’t had a birthday yet this year, it’s now 83 years old. The man told the officers that he had never had an accident in all that time and had not injured anyone. And he didn’t cause anyone any financial damage because he drove without insurance. (Police confiscate motorized cool box – and heats up tempers with it)

72 years on the road without a driver’s license: the police use the incident as a warning

In any case, the "Bulwell, Rise Park and Highbury Vale Police" provided their Facebook post about the strange incident with a few funny hashtags: #hatseinluckausgehallenge # Schnellrechner #dubistergetcaught. Police are also using the incident to warn: "Because of the increased number of ANPR cameras [automatische Nummernschilderkennung, Anm. d. Red] you too will soon encounter a camera on your rides so make sure your papers are in order… because it will catch up with you… one day…"