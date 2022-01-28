This Friday, January 28, Pedro Suarez Vertiz He turned to his official Instagram to share a message of encouragement to the team hours before Peru vs. Colombia, without imagining that its publication would cause a wave of indignation in cyberspace, because in it it stated that even the window fishermen, where the oil spill occurred, would be watching the game.

What did Pedro Suárez Vértiz’s message say?

“Peru is playing today. Nothing else matters. Because even the fishermen of Ventanilla will be at 4 pm around a television . Today we have to win because the cuckoo is not Colombia or Uruguay. The real problem is Ecuador. They are simply a tsunami as a visitor and continue to score points, ”said the interpreter.

“I’m sure we’ll score the first goal today. But if we don’t score again in the next 40 minutes, they tie us or turn the game around. For (that) we do not have to play against Colombia, we have to play against our typical deconcentration of the last 15 minutes”, added Pedro Suárez Vértiz in his publication in Instagram.

Message from Pedro Suárez Vértiz prior to Peru vs. Colombia. Photo: Pedro Suárez Vértiz/ Instagram

Criticism against PSV for his message prior to Peru vs. Colombia

After reading said post, users of social networks launched harsh criticism against Pedro Suárez Vértiz, and regretted that the singer had minimized the disaster caused by the oil spill in Ventanilla.

“Are you serious, Pedro? Peru plays today and nothing else matters? How sad that we see how the country falls and that we still think that there are more important things”, “This football thing and things that are on TV are nothing more than a distraction to not see the reality of what is happening in our country. Let’s do something. Let’s be less selfish and unite to save what little we have left, ”the netizens mentioned.

“Nothing else matters? That the country continues to go to shi *** then? More important are the eleven good-for-nothings who are going to play today…”, “That ‘even the fishermen’ was very cold, Pedro”, “Edit that ‘nothing else matters’”, were other comments that arose in Instagram.

