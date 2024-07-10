Millionaires already has a debut date for the second half of the Betplay League. The Bogota team will play against Independent Medellin On Thursday, July 18, in what will be the presentation of Radamel Falcao Garcia.

The Bogota team has generated a lot of excitement with the arrival of the 38-year-old striker and a series of reinforcements that left a very good impression in the friendly that ended in a draw (1-1) against River Plate.

Signing in Bogotá

Millionaires The machinery does not stop and continues to comb the bag of players to reinforce the squad that the DT will have Alberto Gamero for the second half of the year, in which the objective is to fight for the Christmas star.

While playing America Cup and with all the spotlights on the Colombia selection, The Ambassador works in the shadows and continues to sign players.

This Wednesday, Millonarios presented winger Kevin Palacios, who signed with the Bogota club after his time at Fortaleza and after reaching a loan agreement with the Qatari club, Al-Sailiya.

“Millonarios FC informs that Kevin Palacios is a new player for the team. The winger arrives from Al-Sailiya on a one-year loan with an option to buy. Welcome to the Ambassador family!” the club wrote.

Palacios is a fast winger who can play on the left side of the attack. The Quibdó native has experience in Colombian football after playing for Fortaleza, Huila, Inter Palmira and Deportivo Pereira.

The 24-year-old player reinforces an area in which the club decided to clean up after the departures of Beckham David Castro, Yuber Quiñones, Emerson Rodríguez, and Ramiro Brochero.

Palacios comes from having an outstanding semester with Fortaleza: he played 25 games between League and Cup, and scored two goals in the 1,725 ​​minutes played.

