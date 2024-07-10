The Dragon Ball amusement park is making great strides. In fact, it seems to be almost ready, according to the official trailer which you can find below. Despite being a Japanese series, the park was created in Saudi Arabia, just to underline how the adventures of Goku and friends are spread all over the world.

Park Details

The theme park was first announced in late March. The official website simply calls it “Dragon Ball Theme Park,” although it may take another name in progress. It will be the first and only theme park in the world dedicated entirely to the series by the recently deceased Akira Toriyama.

From the official website we learn: “Prepare to immerse yourself in the only Dragon Ball theme park in the world, right in the city of Qiddiya! On a scale never before imagined, the park’s themed, interactive and explorable experiences will let you experience adventures at the heart of the action, experiencing the journey from the first Dragon Ball series to Dragon Ball Super.”

Dragon Ball is a long-running series that has been around since 1984, when many of you weren’t even born yet. It has since had five anime adaptations.: Dragon Ball (1986); Dragon Ball Z (1989); Dragon Ball GT (1996); Dragon Ball Super (2015) and the web series Super Dragon Ball Heroes (2018), as well as countless films. The Dragon Ball theme park will cover the first four. Note that the trailer does not feature live footage of the park, which is still under construction. So it is all CGI.

The website offers some details on what to expect when it is ready. In the meantime, it should be noted that will have a surface area of ​​500,000 m². For comparison, Disneyland Paris is 550,000 m². So we are talking about a very large surface area.

Furthermore, the park It will have seven distinct zones named after the seven Dragon Balls. Apparently it will also have more than thirty themed rides, along with 5 “revolutionary attractions” of which nothing is specified. The centerpiece of the park, also shown in the video, will be a roller coaster in the shape of the famous dragon Shenron, over 70 meters high. Naturally, around the park there will be many accommodation facilities, including hotels and restaurants, themed with the same.