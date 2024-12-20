It is a popular chemical used in reusable bottles or cans, but it is also dangerous to your health. Therefore, within 18 months it will not be found in any food packaging in the European Union. The Commission has decided to ban the use of bisphenol A in packaging and cans due to its health risk, Therefore, after a phase-out period of 18 months, the presence of this chemical substance will no longer be allowed.

This substance is used in virtually everything, from plastic and metal food containers to reusable water bottles and pipes. Thus, through food and drink, it enters the human body. Bisphenol A is a synthetic chemical capable of disrupt the endocrine system and fertility levels. A study by the European Environment Agency (EEA) revealed that it has been detected in the urine of 92% of Europeans. And they are “minimum” estimates. There is a chance that the rates are actually “100% exposure above safe levels.”

Precisely because of its risks, this material is already prohibited in some products marketed in the EU, such as baby bottlesalthough for most products there will be a progressive withdrawal period of 18 months. In Spain, in addition, the 2022 waste law also prohibited its presence in food packaging.

Europe-wide restrictions now mainly apply to the use of bisphenol A in packagingsuch as the coating used in the cans of metal and its use in consumer items such as plastic bottles Reusable for drinks, water distribution coolers or kitchen utensils.









The ban comes after the favorable vote of the EU Member States and a period of examination by the Council and the European Parliament, and is based on the latest scientific evaluation of the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA). acronym in English), which concluded that this compound has “effects harmful to the immune system.”

However, they will apply limited exceptions when there are no safe alternatives available and transition periods when they do not pose a risk to consumers to allow the industry to adapt and avoid possible disruptions in the food chain.