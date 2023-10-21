You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Millionaires.
César Acero / EL TIEMPO
Millionaires.
The ambassador team, closer to the classification.
Millionaires defeated 2-3 Santa Fe and with 29 points he is close to qualifying for the next phase of the Colombian soccer tournament.
The Bogotá classic was intense and the blue team made the most of it, especially when Santa Fe lost Sambueza by expulsion, an action that unbalanced the game.
The goals
Edgar Guerra, minute 17.
Hugo Rodallega: 1-1, minute 29.
Beckham David Castro, 1-2, minute 48.
Leonardo Castro, 1-3, minute 62.
Rodallega, 2-3, minute 80.
