Minister stated that one of the resolutions of the Cairo Peace Summit was the need to create a Palestinian State

The minister of Foreign Affairs, Mauro Vieira, stated that it is necessary to negotiate a solution to the war between Israel and Hamas. This Saturday (October 21, 2023), the conflict in the Middle East reaches its 15th day. According to Israel Defense Forces spokesman Daniel Hagari, 210 people are being held hostage by the extremist group Hamas in Gaza.

“The discussion was very frank and very open. I think that, as a result, we can say that there was consensus among all participants that the time has come to negotiate a solution”, said the minister, who is Brazil’s representative at the Cairo Peace Summit. The statement was made after the event, held in the capital of Egypt this Saturday.

Watch (6min56s):

Mauro Vieira also said that there was a “consensus” between the dome “with regards to the creation of 2 independent States living side by side, in peace, with internationally known borders”.

In addition to the agreement on the creation of the Palestinian State, the minister also said that the urgent need for aid and humanitarian outlets was agreed, and for an agreement that would end hostilities and put an end to the wave of violence in the region.

“There was a consensus on the immediate need for humanitarian aid and humanitarian exits. There was also a consensus that it is essential to cease hostilities and end the violence that has been occurring, with repeated deaths, numerous deaths, from side to side, even greater on the Palestinian side.”he said.

The minister also stated that he brought to Egypt’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sameh Shoukry, the idea that new editions of initiatives similar to the Egyptian one could be repeated so that the various participating countries help Israel and Palestine reach an agreement that puts an end to the hostilities.

“I expressed to the Egyptian foreign minister the hope that there will be new editions soon and that this group of countries will expand until a negotiation can be reached with the two parties involved”he declared.

In addition to Brazil and the host country, the following participate in the Cairo Peace Summit:

U.S;

Greece;

Italy;

Spain;

UK;

Kuwait;

Japan;

Palestine;

United Arab Emirates;

Jordan;

Bahrain;

France;

Qatar;

Libya;

Kuwait;

Saudi Arabia;

Germany;

Norway;

Oman;

Greece;

Iraq;

Russia;

Morocco;

South Africa;

Cyprus;

Türkiye;

Mauritania; It is

Canada;

Representatives from the European Union, African Union, United Nations and League of Arab States were also present.

BRAZILIANS IN GAZA

Despite the progress made at the meeting, Mauro Vieira stressed that so far there has not been a definition of the situation of Brazilians who are currently sheltering in the cities of Khan Younis and Rafah, in the Gaza Strip, awaiting authorization to enter Egypt. and be repatriated to Brazil.

“We still don’t have anything concrete. I even, in my speech, said that I was at this meeting today representing President Lula to bring Brazil’s word for the search for an understanding and negotiation of a way out towards peace in this conflict and also to ask for the release of the 26 Brazilians who are still in the Gaza Strip and who have not left so far”, said the minister.

He said that the Rafah crossing, the gateway to Egypt, was only opened for humanitarian aid and said he hoped that this scenario could be changed soon. “There was no opening of the border through the Rafah crossing. Only for the entry of humanitarian aid. I hope that, in the next few days, tomorrow or the day after tomorrow, as soon as possible, these Brazilians and also nationals from other countries will be allowed to leave.”

Mauro Vieira said that the government has given all its support to the Brazilians while it is still not possible to remove them from the Gaza Strip.

From Cairo, Mauro Vieira leaves this Saturday for New York, where he will participate next week in new meetings at the Security Council, chaired by Brazil this October. “I’m going back there today, because next week we have a Security Council meeting on the 25th. It hosts a monthly debate on the Middle East and the Palestinian issue, in addition to other meetings.”