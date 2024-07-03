The plans of Millionaires with Radamel Falcao Garcia They are going to change radically, the player will arrive in Bogotá earlier than planned to join the coach’s preseason Alberto Gamero.

According to the criteria of

After the agreement between the directors and the player was reached, it was said that Falcao was going to arrive at the preseason of Millionaires in Argentina for the friendly match against River Plate, but everything changed.

Falcao spoke about his new team Photo:FCF Share

Falcao will arrive in Bogotá earlier

EL TIEMPO was able to confirm from a source Millionaires that Radamel Falcao Garcia could land in Bogota this Wednesday night and denied rumors about a possible arrival in the afternoon.

“We are waiting to find out when it will definitely arrive. It is not true that it will arrive in the afternoon as is being said,” he said.

Although it is not entirely confirmed that the ‘Tiger’ of Santa Marta He is expected to arrive in the Colombian capital this Wednesday. “He can’t arrive in the afternoon because he has some things to do in the morning. It’s very possible that he will arrive this Wednesday night, but it’s not confirmed.”

Mackalister and Falcao Photo:TIME Share

Own Radamel Falcao Garcia He would have brought forward his arrival to join Alberto Gamero’s preseason at Millonarios as soon as possible before travelling to the south of the continent to play against River Plate at the Monumental de Núñez.

Logistics in Millonarios

If he arrives on Wednesday, he will do so late at night and on Thursday he will go to train for the first time with his new teammates. In addition, the player from Santa Marta will be at the hotel greeting Millonarios fans because “he will not be able to go to the club’s headquarters,” “that will be restricted.”

Now the concern in Millionaires and the Bogota Police is preparing all the logistics for Falcao’s arrival in Bogota. According to press reports, the striker will be transported from the airport directly to the hotel and will not leave for international arrivals on the recommendation of the security detail.

Radamel Falcao Garcia Photo:EFE Share

The official presentation of Radamel Falcao Garcia with Millonarios will be on Tuesday, July 16 at the Nemesio Camacho El Campín stadium after the preseason friendly on the 9th of the same month against River Plate.

HAROLD YEPES

SPORTS