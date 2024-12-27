The public transport fares in the Metropolitan Area of Barcelona They will rise 3% in 2025 from January 15, although the T-Jove and T-Usual titles will maintain the 50% bonuses at least until June. Thus, the T-Usual will reach 22 euros, while the T-Jove will cost 44 euros.

This is what the Metropolitan Transport Authority (ATM) in an extraordinary council held this Friday, in which it has also agreed to bonus titles for single-parent and large families, the unemployed and the packs specials of the expanded service.

Last year, prices increased by 6.75% after rates were frozen for three consecutive years as a result of the pandemic. At the end of November, it was also announced that the Taxi It would become more expensive on average by 4.7% in 2025.

The titles can be purchased with the 2024 rates until January 14 and will be valid until February 28, 2025. An expiration that, in the case of 90-day subscriptions, will be extended until April 30.

The ATM plans to maintain the new prices throughout 2025although it must approve its continuity in a board of directors scheduled for the end of the first semester.

On the other hand, T-mobilitat cardboard cards They will cost 1 euro, instead of the 50 cents they are worth in 2024, so the ATM will equate its price to that of virtual wallets.

Record of users

TMB will close this year with a historical travel record both by metro and by bus. Last October, the public company exceeded 60 million validated tickets. The ATM also increased its passenger numbers in the period between October 2023 and October 2024, reaching 1,148 million trips.