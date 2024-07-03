A year ago the television series inspired by The Last of Us became a huge hit, and that was because they expanded the story in certain key aspects so that the audience immediately sympathized with the main characters of this post-apocalyptic land. And now that the second season is in production, some images that have been captured by passersby in local countries have come to light.

The photos were taken from the filming set in the mountains Seymore of Vancouverhere you can see Bella Ramsey In the role of Ellie Next to a building and a cable car, there is also the horse that the character uses next to Dina, who at this point is his girlfriend. Beyond that, not much else has been seen to avoid strong leaks, so we must wait for the release of the first trailer that in theory should arrive at the end of the year or at the beginning of 2024.

You can see it here:

This is the synopsis:

The last of us focuses on the pandemic that is ravaging humanity, due to a virus that left everyone on the brink of extinction. This virus affects people in a strange way, since as soon as they become infected, they become cannibals and can be transmitted through a simple bite. A couple of decades later, it is more than evident that humanity has been devastated and the survivors live in quarantine zones guarded by officials, in independent settlements, or are part of traveling groups. It is at this time that Joel, who is dedicated to smuggling, is involved in a mission whose ultimate goal is to take a girl named Ellie to the outskirts of the quarantine zone where they will meet the Firecrackers, a paramilitary group of rebels who reject the authority of the quarantine zones, and are in charge of collecting Ellie.

Remember that the first season is available on MAX. The second would arrive at some point in 2025.

Via: Yahoo News

Author’s note: I’m already looking forward to the season being released, especially to find out how the controversy will unfold in the second episode, in which Joel will have his most prominent moment. We’ll have to wait for more news.