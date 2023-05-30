Millionaires vs. América de Cali: the fifth ’round’ between Gamero and Guimaraes

millionaires and americathe two undefeated teams from group B of the home runs, will face each other this Wednesday in Cali, in the first of the two duels they have scheduled for this week.

Millionaires vs. América de Cali: new strategy duel between Gamero and Guimaraes

The Bogotá team arrives after beating Boyacá Chicó by the slightest differencein a pale game in which the goalkeeper Álvaro Montero ended up being the great figure.

The goalkeeper, who had just been questioned about his performance in the last game against Medellín, saved a penalty and made five decisive saves.

The scarlet team will go to Pascual Guerrero full of confidence after defeating Medellín 2-0 in front of his people.

Precisely, as soon as the match ended, Alexandre Guimaraes, America’s coach, launched the rallying cry for tomorrow’s match: “We have to recover the team knowing that against Millonarios it will be a battle”.

Then, aware that he has not been able to beat Alberto Gamero since he led Millonarios, he declared in Win Sports: “Millionarios is the team that has had the most process and it is interesting because the two teams are tied at the top, it will be a great duel”.

For his part, Gamero announced that his goal is to get the three points before Saturday’s duel at El Campín. “We are going to play the game that we always do, to look for the victory, it does not matter if we are visitors,” said the DT albiazul.

