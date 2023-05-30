SHOT: A drone crashed into a residential building on Profsoyuznaya Street in Moscow

In Moscow, an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) crashed into a residential building on Profsoyuznaya Street. This is reported Telegram-channel SHOT with a link to preliminary information from emergency services.

According to SHOT, the drone crashed into the window of an apartment on the 16th floor. Debris lies on the ground, residents of the house are being evacuated.

Earlier, on the morning of May 30, it became known about an explosion in a high-rise building in the Novomoskovsk district of Moscow. The incident occurred in one of the houses on Atlasova Street in the settlement of Moscow. A powerful bang came from an apartment on the 25th floor. Later it was reported that an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) could have been the cause of the explosion.