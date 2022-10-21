the pothole of millionaires it is getting deeper and, although the team is still at the top of the table, the savings have run out. The three remaining games, the two from the normal schedule and the one postponed against Medellín, have now become extremely high-pressure games for those led by Alberto Gamer.

The 0-1 against Pereira was the sixth game without a win for Millonarios, who this month celebrates a month without adding three, since the agonizing victory against Junior in Barranquilla.

Gamero continues without finding solutions to a problem that is getting worse. “I’m honest, I don’t know what’s going on. If I am very sure of something, it is that it is not football, I am clear about it. No matter how badly we play, at least we deserve to score a goal. Against Patriotas there were 18 shots, today 19… 37 shots in two games and not scoring a goal? Football is not. In two games they came to us twice, there is something good”, he said after the defeat against Pereira.

The free fall in the performance of Millonarios puts the team’s goals for the semester at risk. The Blues, who came to have a six-point advantage over the second in the League and seven in the reclassification, will now have to look for at least three points that will give them peace of mind for what is to come, before playing the second leg of the final of the Copa Colombia, against Junior, who beat him 1-0 in the first leg, on September 28.

The three ways to reach the Copa Libertadores

The problem is that the team does not see a reaction and one of the goals of the semester is getting complicated, qualifying for the Copa Libertadores. Today, Millonarios has three ways to get there: win the League, go around the Cup final or win the box by way of reclassification.

For the first, Millonarios has to classify the home runs, a goal that, for a month, has three points and has not been able to achieve them. Staying out of the semifinals would be a total failure for Gamero and his team.

The second, that of the Cup, will depend a lot on the emotional and soccer moment that he has on November 2, when the return game against Junior is scheduled. That day the phase all against all will have finished and it will be known if Millonarios managed to overcome the pressure of the last days.

If Millonarios does not win either of the two titles, he has the path of reclassification, in which he lost all the savings he brought. Tolima, which was seven points behind, has already surpassed him in the table and tomorrow’s match in Ibagué turned into a final for both of them. And the one that follows in the table, Medellín, is four points away and will visit Millos next Wednesday. If he loses those two games, Millos puts his entire semester’s work at risk.

Reclassification after Wednesday’s matches. The first in this table who is not a League or Cup champion goes to Libertadores (today, Tolima). The next four, to Sudamericana. pic.twitter.com/wtsaYBvQdH – Orlando Ascencio (@josasc) October 20, 2022

Gamero tried to give another message of calm after the defeat against Pereira: “We are going to get involved, we have a team, we are convinced and we are going to fight for the Cup final with dignity. This happens. We’re still second again. I have to be calm in the group, no pressure. We want to get out of this pothole, which caught us at a stage when we had a little savings. We have three games left to get in, ”he explained. Is not easy.

