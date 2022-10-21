2026 is closer than you might think, especially for theAudi. The German company will in fact make its debut in Formula 1 as a power unit supplier: aiming only at this goal, considering the size of the name in question and having received guarantees and incentives to enter Formula 1 (for example the abolition of the MGU- H), a failure would be less forgivable than in other cases. However, Audi knows how complicated it is to be competitive in Formula 1, so it has put its “hands on”, speaking of victory “only” from 2028while for the first year the aim is only for podiums with the team to which it will supply the engines (in all probability Sauber).

The house of the four circles has meanwhile started the works at the Neuburg headquarters on the engine that will debut in four years: “We have already started developing the power unit in our factories. The FIA ​​is still working on the technical rules for the chassis, which will be published perhaps in 2024, but the first step will be the engine. We will then work with our partner team to develop the car“Said Adam Baker, in charge of the F1 project, at an event in Madrid. “I think in mid 2025 we will do some tests, possibly at Montmeló, which is always a suitable track for these tests, and then there will be the first race in 2026. We will be the only manufacturer with its operational base in Germany. There are 42 months to go before the first race e we are in a good positionbut it is a huge challenge“.