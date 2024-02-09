Since last December, the tender for the renovation of the stadium was ready Nemesio Camacho El Campín, from Bogotá. The project promises to deliver a modern stage that meets the standards of the Fifa.

It may be of interest to you: Blue party and red frustration: the best memes of Millionaires vs. America

The modern project aims to provide the city with a completely new football stadium in the coming years, with a capacity for 45,000 people comfortably seated (10,000 more than the current one), with wide entrances, boxes and hallways. In addition, it seeks to renovate an area of ​​167,000 square meters to convert it into an ecosystem of entertainment, sports, culture, creativity and services.

El Campín remodeling proposal.

Not only will the demolition and renovation of the stadium be carried out, there will also be works in the surrounding area to adapt the parking areas, renew the commercial sectors and create a cultural and sports complex to match.

The renovation will be carried out under the public-private alliance El Campín Cultural and Sports Complex (CDEC SAS), after the project tender that was carried out in December, in the midst of the junction between the outgoing administration of the former mayor Claudia Lopez and the new mayor's administration Carlos Fernando Galan.

Read here: Óscar Sevilla suffered a tremendous fall in the Tour Colombia: new medical report

Mayor Galán explained in a dialogue with Radio Network that the idea is that the demolition and renovation works of the sports venue begin at the beginning of 2025. Although he did not rule out that they could be brought forward a few months.

El Campín remodeling proposal. See also Brazil, penalty points to teams in case of racist episodes

“It is a public-private alliance that was awarded in December. We have the responsibility of delivering to the private sector that won that alliance in the first semester. Work to completely renovate will begin in the second half of the year. El Campin. “This will be gradual,” he said.

On the other hand, they explained that they do not want to affect sporting events, such as the League matches played at home by Millonarios and Santa Fe, nor cultural events such as concerts.

“The projection of the private sector is that the system never stops working. El Campin Stadium. Gradually, they are going to tear down one side, build, then tear down another, build so that it is always in operation,” said Mayor Galán.

Carlos Fernando Galán, mayor of Bogotá. Photo: Bogota City Hall

The cost of the complex would be 2.4 trillion pesos, including construction – projected at 950,000 million –, operation and maintenance during the concession.

Finally, the mayor of Bogota He explained that the stadium will serve to host concerts and soccer matches, without the need for one to affect the other. “We don't have to choose between entertainment and football. It is necessary that the Stadium can be used at all times. The main problem is the costs, we have to wait if it is viable.”

Mayor Carlos Fernando Galan See also Millionaires, the champion, to start taking advantage at home Photo: MAURICIO MORENO THE TIME

Millionaires, complicated by concerts for the Libertadores

The South American Football Confederation announced this Tuesday the date of the draw for the group stage of the Libertadores Cup and published the regulations of the competition, which begins this Tuesday with the duel between Academia Puerto Cabello, from Venezuela, and Defensor Sporting, from Uruguay.

The regulations ratified a problem that affects Colombian teams due to lack of planning by the League and, in addition, generates additional damage to millionaires, that they would be forced to find a stadium for two of their three group stage matches.

The draw will be on March 19 and Millionaires will go to pot 3. That makes those directed by Alberto Gamero They have to play at home on dates 1, 4 and 5 of the group stage. The first day will be in the week of April 3 and that creates two problems for Millonarios: the first, that the El Campín stadium is busy with the staging of Karol G's concerts, which will have two dates on stage, 5 and 6 of April.

Karol G, whose real name is Carolina Giraldo, was born in Medellín in 1991. See also Millionaires, to be confirmed against an injured Junior

And the second, that the Dimayor, when it established the League calendar, scheduled the classic against Santa Fe for those same days, as EL TIEMPO warned on December 23; also knowing about the performance of the 'Bichota' recital.

On the fifth date, Millos will be local again, in the week of May 15. And, again, it comes across a concert in El Campín, which will be offered by the vallenato singer Sylvester Dangond. Thus, the team would have to find a venue to play two of its three Libertadores games and play against Santa Fe with substitutes.

EL TIEMPO learned that Millonarios was only officially notified this Monday of the possible dates of the Libertadores dispute and there is concern about the issue.

Millionaires He clings to a precedent to see if he can stay in his house. When the team faced Atlético Mineiro in the 2023 Copa Libertadores, The south stand of the Mineirao stadium could not be used because there was a stage set up for a concert by the Brazilian band Shank.

With this background, the club awaits a meeting with the new director of the IDRD, Daniel García Cañón, to find out the conditions of the lease contracts for the two concerts and to see if there is enough time to play the Libertadores in front of their audience.

SPORTS

More news in EL TIEMPO