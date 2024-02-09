Sharjah Media City (Shams) is preparing to launch the “Shams Creativity Festival”, in its second edition, from February 16 to 18. From 5 to 11 pm.

The festival, which is held at the Shams Business Center, aims to support owners of small and medium enterprises and entrepreneurs to access local and regional markets, and increase the ability of creative and talented people to expand and spread.

Director of Sharjah Media City “Shams”, Rashid Abdullah Al-Obed, stressed the importance of the second edition of the “Shams Creativity Festival”, which is more focused on the performance of distinguished projects, and the presentation of specialized visuals and ideas and benefiting from them, with the participation of a larger number of exhibitors in the first edition.

Al-Obed pointed to the success achieved by the festival last year, which allowed for presenting projects and exchanging various creativity of male and female participants, and embracing their innovative work, within a motivational and pioneering framework to create change and achieve a positive impact on societies.

He said: The festival constitutes a comprehensive regional platform to promote small and medium enterprises, enrich creative capabilities, provide an environment that supports national competencies, and find the best inspiring solutions, in a way that enhances the effectiveness and sustainability of entrepreneurship, and establishes a creative approach.

The festival provides an outstanding opportunity for participants and visitors to meet creative people. It also includes artistic and musical events, cultural and entertainment workshops, interactive competitions, and opportunities to win and enter a draw for valuable prizes.