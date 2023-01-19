A millionaire wants to see money from the brand new Dutch Formula 1 driver.

Ah, the life of a Formula 1 driver is easy to glorify. You travel all over the world to the most beautiful places. There you can then show off your skills in one of the fastest cars in the world. In many cases you will also be paid royally for it. In short, that sounds like a top deal.

But of course it is also just tough business. In addition, the road to becoming a Formula 1 driver is a difficult one. Nyck de Vries experienced this in both cases. Because what exactly is going on?

Nyck is involved in summary proceedings. A real estate millionaire, Jeroen Schothorst, wants to see hard cracks from De Vries.

Why does the millionaire want to see money from Nyck?

That is not entirely without reason. Schothorst borrowed an amount of 250,000 euros in 2018 to help de Vries enter Formula 2. He did this through his investment company ‘Investrand’.

It was a loan and not a gift, so De Vries must repay the money to him, unless he does not find a Formula 1 seat in 2022. This involves an interest of 3%.

That interest is not the sting in the story. The interest amount has now risen to 190,000 euros, but that has always been neatly paid by De Vries. Although Nyck did not have an F1 seat, he has of course earned money from testing work he has done for Mercedes.

According to Schothorst (also known for the now bankrupt clothing brand McGregor), Nyck has not kept all agreements and has not provided the necessary information. De Vries contradicts that.

Reserve or test driver?

What the parties do not agree on is whether or not De Vries was or was not a Formula 1 driver in 2022. He drove the 2022 Italian GP to replace the ailing Alex Albon.

According to Schothorst, De Vries has had a seat in 2022 and Nyck must pay the 250,000 euros. The problem is therefore rather technical, because test driver and reserve driver do not have to mean the same thing, although that is often the case in Formula 1.

De Vries’ team is prepared to pay the 250,000 euros, in addition to the 190,000 euros in interest that has already been paid. However, that proposal was swept aside by Schothorst.

In the worst case, it will mean that De Vries will have to pay half of his income to Schothorst next year. The judgment of the summary proceedings will be made in writing on 3.

Such situations are not new in Formula 1 at all. For example, the haggling over money between Robert Doornbos and Harry Muermans lasted longer than Robert Doornbos’ Formula 1 career.

UPDATE: Schothorst has now responded to The Telegraph. He puts it first that he thinks it’s super cool that Nyck de Vries has become so successful. Unfortunately, a lawsuit must be filed. “We invested in De Vries’ career at a crucial time and when no one else wanted to do that anymore. We now disagree about the interpretation of the agreement we entered into with each other at the time. Things like that happen and that is why we unfortunately cannot avoid taking the matter to court,” says Jeroen Schothorst.

Through: The Telegraph

