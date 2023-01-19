Concert Review | “The world’s most difficult piano concerto” played with power in Musiikkitalo, but lacked elegance

Classic. Radio Symphony Orchestra conducted by Nicholas Collon, pianist Kirill Gerstein as soloist. – Rachmaninov, Elgar, Tarkiainen.

Russian music or not?

Sergei Rachmaninoff already had one foot abroad when he wrote his third piano concerto in Dresden in 1909. In connection with the revolution, he emigrated and eventually became an American citizen.

The matter must be considered because the Minister of Culture of Ukraine has asked to boycott Russian culture during the war. The basis is that Russia considers its culture a declared weapon.

The reflection continues, but in this concert Rachmaninov felt like a world culture that one nation cannot own.

Russian-born top pianist Kirill Gerstein is also a US citizen. He should be praised not only as a fine artist, but also as a decisive condemner of Russia’s great offensive right from February.

This time, Kirill Gerstein occasionally ran away from the Radio Symphony Orchestra.

Rachmaninoff the third piano concerto is reputed to be “the most difficult in the world”. The legend grew in the 1996 hit movie Glorywhich describes how the pianist by David Helfgott mental health collapses in the obsessive practice of the concerto.

The last time I heard Gerstein play this concerto in 2008 in Venezuela. I remembered the effortlessly happy performance at the same time as Gustavo Dudamel perfected his excellence as a conductor.

Now Gerstein rightly states in the manual that the soloist must embody Rachmaninoff’s aristocratic elegance in addition to power.

There was enough power, but less elegance. Especially at the beginning, Gerstein pushed and hurried in the front row even when he could have narrowed down the narrative for a moment. His playing was like the spry suspension of a sports car.

Even the radio symphony orchestra was once very poor in terms of musical culture. of Nicholas Collon however, driving was done with the softer settings of a family car.

The differences in Gerstein’s and Collon’s approaches were a little disturbing, especially during the first quarter. The problem decreased as the concert progressed and the end result was very satisfactory.

Rachmaninov’s arrangement was heard as a tasty dessert by Fritz Kreisler Liebesleid-a treat.

Ears cleaned Outi Tarkiainen Ring of Fire and Lovewhich was premiered by the Stockholm Philharmonic in 2021.

Now we also got bright and sharp, but not ugly dissonances and mysterious hum of witch drums.

The skillful vocal thesis lasts about nine minutes and is inspired by Tarkiainen’s childbirth experiences. There was maybe a little fade in the trumpet solo as well Miles Davis and Tarkiainen’s jazz background.

Maybe just because of where I was sitting, the secondary pattern of the harp was very much in the foreground towards the end.

Shouldn’t the balance be fixed with regard to this detail as well in the second concert on Thursday and in the recording that the RSO will make of the piece this week.

The chief conductor of the Radio Symphony Orchestra, Nicholas Collon, was at his best this time when he conducted Elgar.

Nicholas Collon and RSO shined last week at least from vacation and As heard from the arena mixed Jaakko Kuusiston in the cello concerto that by Gustav Mahler in Symphony No. 10.

This time, when listened to from the hall, the combination was at its best by Edward Elgar In Enigma variations. It is a work that Collon has already played in his youth orchestra years.

Even the theme introduced the string instrument in a nuanced way, and in the variations, for example, the woodwinds got many lively places to shine, which went incredibly well.

Multi has wanted to “reinvent” Elgar.

Old Leonard Bernstein applied for something new by leading the theme and nimrod-some shockingly slowly. The Germans have seen in Elgar Brahms successor and Valery Gergiev made him recently pure Tchaikovsky.

Sakari Oramo once condemned in The Guardian the British Elgar conducting tradition: Malcolm Sargent was too sentimental Adrian Boult stoically heavy and by John Barbiroll the operatic frenzy was also wrong. Oramo’s interpretations worked, and the British rewarded him With the Elgar Medal.

Collon can get similar recognition with such good Elgar interpretations. Enigma variants collegial likeability suits him.

One development possibility could be in the direction of Elgar’s early recordings, although no one seems to allow such heavy sliding with strings from one note to another anymore. At that time, on the other hand, vibrato was used more sparingly, which is worth noting.

Elgar famously made the variations into character portraits of his friends, almost all of whom did not guess in advance that the forty-year-old composer could reach this masterpiece in 1899.

nimrod-part was again the most poignant climax, and the eternal problem with variations is that the finale does not make the same impact. this is Nimrod-the inspiration of the part, that is by August Jaeger reason because he persuaded Elgar to prolong the snappy finale until the composer agreed.

But it’s good anyway: the extended finale is also handsome music, where variations are brought together into the composer’s self-perceived self-portrait through slightly longer development.

You can return to the Areena recording of the concert behind this link.