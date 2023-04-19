The Military Police of Rio de Janeiro withdrew from organized crime, between January 1st and April 18th of this year, 205 rifles throughout the state. According to the corporation, the apprehensions of weapons, considered war weapons, were record. In the same period last year, 100 rifles were collected.

The mark was reached between the night of this Monday (17) and the morning of this Tuesday (18). In 12 hours, military police from five operational units seized 8 rifles.

The Secretary of State for the Military Police, Colonel Luiz Henrique Pires, reiterated the alert for the entry of rifles into the State of Rio de Janeiro.

“These weapons arrive in our territory somehow. A joint action is needed, involving all government instances, from the federal government to the state security forces, reaching the city halls”, he said.