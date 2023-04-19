In Japan, a special arc of the anime of Pokemon, but a new season is also in the works that will not follow Ash’s story. For those who follow the series in Japan, some news has been confirmed about the new season that began on April 14, 2023.

After introducing new characters and releasing a new trailer, more details about the new season have now been announced, which will be officially called pokemon horizons. The names of the main characters have also been revealed in Spanish.

In the first episode of the season, a new Pokemon and now you can see the full episode with Spanish subtitles by clicking here.

Although a specific release date has not been announced on our continent, the series is expected to premiere in Netflix in 2023. It is not yet known if it will be broadcast on television channels such as cartoon Network in America, as it happened with pokemon travel but do not lose hope.