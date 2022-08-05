Military exercises | The visit of the USS Kearsarge drew a small crowd to Hernesaari: “It’s like we’re in a movie”

On Friday, a small international migration flowed to the US landing craft in Helsinki’s Hernesaari. “A visit creates security, especially in this world situation,” Jani Hyvönen reflected.

5.8. 19:45

A warm day the sun is scorching above the massive US amphibious assault ship on the dock area of ​​Helsinki’s Hernesaari. The visit causes a small national migration. The area is packed with people on a Friday afternoon.

Cellphone cameras are in full use as hundreds of curious people photograph the 257-meter-long USS Kearsarge. Helicopters and fighters are clearly visible from the deck.

There is a fence between the ship and the spectators. Maintenance work is carried out on the bow side of the ship with the help of a crane on the ferry.

Jani Hyvönen and Pilleriin Visnap characterize the American ship as a massive vision.

“As if we were in a movie. America came close”, characterizes the atmosphere Jani Hyvönenwho has arrived to see the USS Kearsarge with his common-law partner For the pill Visnap with from Vantaa.

The film-like atmosphere is partly created by the man behind the fence who is narrating in English all the time, who represents the ship’s crew.

Hyvönen and Visnap say that the landing craft looks “massive”.

“In the conditions of Finland, a ship visit creates security, especially in this world situation”, Hyvönen reflects. “After all, there are a couple of thousand soldiers on board. A visit communicates friendship and trust.”

In 1995, the USS Kearsarge participated in the rescue of a US fighter pilot who was shot down during the Bosnian war. Many people have seen a film made on the subject Behind Enemy Lines.

There is a sturdy fence between the ship and the spectators.

Those who came to watch from the landing pad are a motley group: men, women, all ages. A relaxed, curious atmosphere floats in the beach area. A bit like being at a summer market.

USS Kearsage will stay in Hernesaari harbor until Monday. After that, it will continue to train in the northern Baltic Sea and the Hanko region together with the Navy.

Those who arrived from Kerava Katja Takala and his children Tom14, and Susanna, 12, observe the ship from good positions on top of a high pile of stones. During the day they had been sailing.

Tomi came up with the idea to visit the landing pad after noticing the visit online. Instead, Susanna had to be persuaded with ice cream.

“The ship is not really interesting,” he says.

“Fine-looking. A rare sight”, comments Tomi in turn. “It’s even bigger than I imagined.”

“I wonder what might be inside. Certainly different equipment and crew”, says Katja Takala. He says that he previously saw an aircraft carrier in Murmansk, Russia.

Kari Janhonen photographed the American guest from a little further away. He said that a moment ago a military helicopter was flying in the area.

The warship is also being watched Kari Janhonen. He has come from the central area of ​​Helsinki. Soon he continues to play padel in the neighborhood.

“It looks great if warships can be said to be great. It feels safe. Maybe this is now the safest place in Finland.”

Janhonen had previously familiarized himself with the USS Kearsarge’s weapon systems, so he knows what kind of military force the American guest is.

“In this world situation, such a visit is only a positive thing for Finland, as unfortunate as the situation is,” Janhonen reflects.

Came from Vallila, Helsinki Jari Ylämäki describes the platform in a particularly focused way.

“I came for interest. I take pictures that the company can possibly use.”

Jari Ylämäki concentrated on taking photos of the USS Kearsarge.

“The ship is exactly what I expected. Not a moment in one direction or the other.”

Ylämäki says that before long Finland will probably also be a member of NATO and we will see something similar in increasing numbers.

